Perficient to Demonstrate Cloud Migration Expertise at Oracle CloudWorld

SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it will showcase its Oracle Cloud migration expertise during two client success breakout sessions at Oracle CloudWorld, taking place September 18-21 in Las Vegas.

Enterprises with disparate on-premises business platforms risk stagnating their growth potential. Perficient’s Oracle Cloud experts transform clients’ businesses with cloud-based applications that create connections between processes and people, improve operational capacity, and achieve growth goals.

“Oracle Cloud is an essential operational platform to ensure successful business continuity and outcomes,” said Joseph Klewicki, general manager of Perficient’s Oracle practice. “Perficient is helping our clients streamline the process of moving to the cloud by integrating with legacy systems to transform every facet of the business and provide faster time-to-value. We’re excited to share our expertise and showcase the power of Oracle Cloud at CloudWorld 2023.”

Hear How Perficient is Helping Clients Migrate to the Cloud

Perficient will deliver two Oracle Cloud client success story presentations at Oracle CloudWorld discussing how to quickly migrate to and maximize benefits of the platform:

Streamlining Procurement Processes with Oracle Cloud: An information management services company operating in over 70 countries was looking to enhance its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms. It also wanted to strengthen its global business process standards and operating efficiencies in finance, accounting, procurement, and supply chain management. During this presentation, representatives from Oracle, Perficient, and the client will discuss how they decommissioned more than 20 disparate platforms and consolidated operations into a single global instance of Oracle Cloud ERP, resulting in improved global operating efficiencies and process standards.

How to Move to the Cloud for Planning, Consolidation, Master Data, and Tax: Perficient will also discuss how it helped a large multinational talent management firm migrate legacy on-premises Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) platforms to Oracle Cloud EPM. During this session, Perficient will present on how the firm approached the multi-application migration, the resources used, the lessons learned, the cross-functional teams involved, and how they supported ongoing operations during the migration.

Meet with Perficient’s Oracle Experts at Oracle CloudWorld

Perficient’s Oracle subject matter experts will be at booth #128 at the CloudWorld Hub ready to discuss how Perficient can drive end-to-end digital transformations with Oracle ERP, Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), EPM, and Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics solutions.

Perficient has two decades of experience successfully deploying more than 3,000 client implementations using Oracle technology. With 15 Oracle specializations, managed services, and integrated IP assets, Perficient has delivered strategy and implementation for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid solutions to meet the unique needs of businesses.

