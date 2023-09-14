Silhouette Unveils Next Generation of Cutting Machines with Extension of Powerful Crafting Tools and Accessories

The Electrostatic Mats holds materials in place by generating a static electricity field beneath the material’s surface. Size variations: 12" (CAMEO5/CAMEO5 PLUS) and 8.5" (Portrait4) (Photo: Business Wire)

LINDON, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silhouette America, Inc. (Silhouette), the industry leader in craft cutting machines, is announcing four new industry-leading craft cutting machines: CURIO2, CAMEO5, CAMEO5 PLUS, and Portrait4. Each new machine brings with it new tool options and expanded capabilities to help crafting enthusiasts, business owners, and anyone else who wants to take their DIY game to the next level.

These next-generation crafting machines are unlike any other device currently in the market, each allowing for greater material diversity, new tool options, and an enhanced user experience.

Silhouette is also excited to announce the following array of new tools and accessories for use with these new machines: the Power Engraver, Punch Tool, Heat Pen, Embossing Tool, Pen Holder, and Electrostatic Mat.

Electrostatic Technology

All three new machines will include Electrostatic Technology, which holds materials in place by generating a static electricity field beneath the material’s surface. This electrostatic hold allows materials to be held in place with exact precision and control without the need of any adhesive mat. Whereas a traditional adhesive cutting mat might cause some materials to tear or curl as they are being removed, Electrostatic Technology will enable thinner, more delicate materials to be cut without damaging the material upon completion.

Intelligent Path Technology (IPT)

Intelligent Path Technology (IPT) is a patented new technology that optimizes how Silhouette machines cut. With IPT, Silhouette machines can smartly determine the optimal cutting order for jobs to ensure a tension-free cutting experience by automatically predicting the optimal cutting conditions for each individual angle and providing a clear cut without tearing or curling corners. This new technology is optimal for thin materials and enables multi-layered cutting.

Silhouette New Architecture (SNA)

Silhouette’s latest innovation is the development of the Silhouette New Architecture (SNA), which greatly expands the basic performance and usability of the brand’s cutting machines. The SNA is a fundamental overhaul of the machine’s core structure. This updated structure dramatically improves the basic performance of our cutting machines, including improved cutting accuracy, enhanced speed control, and increased quietness of operation.

Power Carriage

These new machines also feature a special power carriage that enables the use of Silhouette’s new innovative power tools by allowing you to plug Silhouette power tools directly into the carriage without the need for any cords.

CURIO2: $429.99

The Silhouette Curio™ 2 is a flatbed cutting machine featuring a 12-inch cutting area with 20mm of vertical clearance for materials. This large clearance space allows thicker material to be loaded onto the machine’s workspace. The CURIO2 is Intelligent Path Technology ready. The flatbed surface is equipped with Electrostatic Technology that allows it to handle a broad range of materials, including thinner materials that could not otherwise be used with traditional adhesive mats. This technology makes handling materials easier than ever by providing a curl-free, tear-free, and easy weeding experience.

The CURIO2 is also equipped with Silhouette's new power carriage, which allows Silhouette power tools to be inserted directly into the machine and be powered without awkward adapters or cable connections. With new tools such as the Heat Pen, the CURIO2 encourages you to push beyond the basics and explore more advanced creations.

CAMEO5: $329.99, CAMEO5 PLUS: $429.99

The Silhouette CAMEO® 5 and Silhouette CAMEO® 5PLUS are Silhouette’s flagship cutting machines. The CAMEO5 is a grit-roller machine that provides flexibility to handle materials from 4.25 inches to 12 inches wide using its newly engineered adjustable pinch rollers and allows users to cut longer rolls of material using its included roll feeder. The CAMEO5 PLUS provides the same quality cutting experience with an extended cutting width of 15 inches.

These machines are Intelligent Path Technology ready and equipped with a power carriage to use new Silhouette power tools, thus expanding project possibilities. An optional Electrostatic Mat will also be compatible with the CAMEO5 and CAMEO5 PLUS so users can tap into the benefits of Electrostatic Technology and expand their range of usable materials. The CAMEO5 and CAMEO5 PLUS will provide updated user experience features like an Automatic Crosscutting feature and a built-in Repeat Job function that can be performed with the press of a button on the machine itself.

The CAMEO5 will be offered in four color variations -- Classic White, Matte Black, Matte Pink, and Bianco Carrara. The CAMEO5 PLUS will be offered in Classic White.

The optional Electrostatic Mat compatible specifically with the CAMEO5 and CAMEO5 PLUS will be offered in three color variations – Classic White, Matte Black, and Matte Pink.

Portrait4: $199.99

The Silhouette Portrait® 4 is a compact, portable machine that is perfect for cutting labels and creating custom stickers and decals. This machine can load materials from 4.25 inches to 9 inches in width using its newly engineered adjustable pinch rollers and can cut longer material rolls using an optional Roll Feeder add-on. This small but very powerful machine is Intelligent Path Technology ready and is equipped with a power carriage that is compatible with the new Heat Pen. An optional Electrostatic Mat will also be compatible with the Portrait4 so users can tap into the benefits of Electrostatic Technology and expand their range of usable materials. The Portrait4 will provide updated user-experience features like an Automatic Crosscutting feature and a built-in Repeat Job function that can be performed with the press of a button on the machine itself.

An optional Electrostatic Mat compatible specifically with the Portrait4 will be offered in Classic White.

Availability

These new cutting machines will be available beginning Fall 2023.

New Tools and Accessories

Silhouette’s new power tools can be inserted directly into the machine’s power carriage without requiring any additional cords. These new tools will be sure to stimulate user creativity by opening the door to advanced creation options.

CURIO2 Tools: Power Engraver: $29.99* and Leather Punch Tool $49,99*

The Power Engraver is used to engrave the surface of the materials, adding visual depth and dimension to material surfaces such as acrylic, metal plates, and silver clay, and more.

The Leather Punch Tool is used to punch holes in faux leather or other similar materials, facilitating the creation of stitching patterns and other applications where simple small holes are required.

The Leather Punch Tool includes: Leather Punch Tool x 1, Tip x 3 (1 mm, 3 mm, and 5 mm)

*Compatible with CURIO2 only

Heat Pen Set: $89.99*

The Heat Pen can be used to stamp foil designs permanently onto the surface of cardstock, faux leather, and more.

The Heat Pen Set includes: Heat Pen x 2 (1 mm and 2.5 mm), Heat Transfer Foil Gold and Silver, Masking Tape. It is ready to use immediately.

*Compatible with CURIO2, CAMEO5, CAMEO5 PLUS, and Portrait4

CURIO2, CAMEO5 and CAMEO5 PLUS Tools: Embossing Tool: $14.99* and Pen Holder $9.99*

The Embossing Tool can be used to emboss and deboss cardstock and embossing foil. Users can use an AutoBlade alongside the Embossing Tool for sharper embossing effects.

The Embossing Tool includes: Embossing Tool x 2 (1 mm and 3 mm)

The Pen Holder allows users to utilize a range of ballpoint and felt-tip pens, from thinner standard ball-point pens to thicker felt-tip markers. Depending on the pen tip, they can even draw lines with variable widths.

Electrostatic Mat: $99.99 (12 inch), $89.99 (8.5 inch)

The Electrostatic Mats holds materials in place by generating a static electricity field beneath the material’s surface. This electrostatic force holds materials in place with exact precision without the need of any adhesive mat, which might otherwise cause some materials to tear or curl as they are being removed. Electrostatic Technology enabled thinner, more delicate materials to be cut without damaging the material.

Color variations: Classic White, Matte Black, Matte Pink (12 inch); Classic White (8.5 inch)

Size variations: 12" (CAMEO5/CAMEO5 PLUS) and 8.5" (Portrait4)

Availability

These new tools and accessories will be available beginning Fall 2023.

About Silhouette

Silhouette is a manufacturer of electronic cutting machines, accessories, digital design content, and custom design software. Based in Lindon, Utah, Silhouette serves customers across the globe with its innovative CAMEO, Portrait, and CURIO machines, and its powerful Silhouette Studio® software program. Learn more and craft along with us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Pinterest. Whether you own a small business or enjoy crafting in your free time, Silhouette has the tools and technology to unleash your creativity. Learn more about Silhouette at SilhouetteAmerica.com.