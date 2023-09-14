Legible To Launch 'Unbound' Membership Service and AI-Powered Mobile App on September 29, 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) (“Legible” / “Company”) a global leader in digital reading and entertainment innovation, is pleased to announce a series of transformative product launches set for September 29th. The launch will consolidate the Company’s position as a leader in digital reading and publishing as Legible executes on its strategic plan to generate and scale monthly recurring revenue along with a-la-carte sales of eBooks and audiobooks.

Legible Unbound Membership Plan: At a competitive monthly fee of $12.99, Legible Unbound represents a strategic entry into the subscription-based digital content market.

Unlimited Access : Members will have unlimited access to the latest and best in published and recorded content via an extensive curated catalogue of audiobooks and eBooks.

Members will have unlimited access to the latest and best in published and recorded content via an extensive curated catalogue of audiobooks and eBooks. AI & Multimedia Content: Legible’s Unbound membership service will include access to brand-new digital reading entertainment products featuring enriched multimedia content and interactive AI within groundbreaking new eBooks published exclusively by Legible.

Legible’s Unbound membership service will include access to brand-new digital reading entertainment products featuring enriched multimedia content and interactive AI within groundbreaking new eBooks published exclusively by Legible. Stan Lee Comics: Unbound members will also be offered preferred access to upcoming enriched multimedia comics, based on never-before-seen Stan Lee characters, to which Legible has world-wide exclusive print and digital publishing and distribution rights.

Unbound members will also be offered preferred access to upcoming enriched multimedia comics, based on never-before-seen Stan Lee characters, to which Legible has world-wide exclusive print and digital publishing and distribution rights. Personalized Experience: Legible Unbound offers attractive perks for the modern reader, including offline reading, the ability to create bookshelves of your favourite books, post reviews, and receive monthly tokens for premium content access.

The Legible Mobile App: Legible will also be launching the Company’s Mobile App designed to cater to reader needs and preferences and complement its new Unbound membership service.

Always Connected: The Legible App will ensure that users always have access to great reading entertainment, whether online browsing the catalogue, or offline revisiting a favorite book.

The Legible App will ensure that users always have access to great reading entertainment, whether online browsing the catalogue, or offline revisiting a favorite book. A Library in Your Pocket: The power of the Legible platform is condensed into the App, giving users consistent mobile access to everything from age-old classics that have shaped literary history to the latest bestsellers and exclusive content.

The power of the Legible platform is condensed into the App, giving users consistent mobile access to everything from age-old classics that have shaped literary history to the latest bestsellers and exclusive content. LibrarianAI Integration: The App features Legible’s proprietary AI-powered book recommendation engine, the LibrarianAI, which offers personalized suggestions based on user reading habits, preferences, and interactions, and provides links to eBooks and audiobooks for instant access on Legible.

The App features Legible’s proprietary AI-powered book recommendation engine, the LibrarianAI, which offers personalized suggestions based on user reading habits, preferences, and interactions, and provides links to eBooks and audiobooks for instant access on Legible. User-centric Design and Features: The App's design prioritizes user experience, with fun features such as easy-to-make personalized bookshelves and the ability to categorize, rate, and review books.

The App's design prioritizes user experience, with fun features such as easy-to-make personalized bookshelves and the ability to categorize, rate, and review books. Enhanced Accessibility: Recognizing the diverse needs of readers, the App is equipped with an array of accessibility features. Its additional car mode ensures that audiobook enthusiasts can safely enjoy listening on the move.

Recognizing the diverse needs of readers, the App is equipped with an array of accessibility features. Its additional car mode ensures that audiobook enthusiasts can safely enjoy listening on the move. Frictionless Access and Purchasing: Whether users want to buy a new release or use their monthly membership tokens for premium catalog access, the process is straightforward, accessible, and user-friendly.

"With the imminent launch of Legible Unbound and our new Mobile App, we have set a path to generate monthly recuring revenue, along with revenues from a-la-carte eBook and audiobook sales,” stated Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible. “We look forward to attracting readers from around the world with never-before-seen features, including AI integrations, and easy access to high value content.”

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a book entertainment and media company with a mission: millions of books for billions of readers, globally. Legible provides innovative eReading experiences to anyone anywhere with an internet-enabled device. Legible has developed multiple high-value verticals: a browser-based, mobile-first B2C and B2B eBook entertainment platform delivering a global online bookstore, streaming about 2 million eBooks in a reading system for the emerging web with high-growth potential called Legible.com; and a global B2B eBook conversion and production service with high revenue potential called Legible Publishing. Legible is transforming the digital publishing industry and gaining market share through innovative 21st century publishing and global reading experiences. Legible embraces core values of accessibility, global literacy, and sustainability.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, our ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; the potential issuance of a significant number of shares, which will dilute our equity holders; fluctuations in the results of our operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; our reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; our ability to market and advertise our products; our reliance on third-parties to promote our products; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; our ability to protect our intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.