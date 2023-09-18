Code Red Launches a Digital Art Collection Fundraiser Campaign to Restore School Safety

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Code Red Foundation, driven by its commitment to the youth and school safety, is thrilled to announce the commencement of its new fundraiser, a Collection for a Cause. The fundraising campaign commenced September 8, 2023.

Originating from a profound commitment to instigate real change and guarantee the safety of every student, this campaign transcends being merely a fundraiser. It stands as a poignant artistic homage and a call to our shared values and ideals. Every custom piece of artwork from the Code Red-Youth of the Nation collection symbolizes a promise of transformation, optimism, and a more secure future.

A considerable portion of the proceeds from every sale will be directed back to Code Red Initiatives, fortifying its mission to eradicate the devastating incidents of school shootings. “The absence of the right equipment should not result in lost lives, particularly in our educational institutions” remarks Conor Riley, Director of “Code Red: Youth of the Nation” Documentary. Their initiative is multifaceted focusing on:

Empowering teachers with crucial knowledge and training to protect lives during emergencies. Mental Health Awareness: Comprehensive strategies focusing on prevention, intervention, and protection against mental health challenges like depression, PTSD, and suicide.

The soul of this campaign lies in its roots – the artwork is fashioned as a tribute to the Temple of Time Memorial, a masterpiece by David Best. This memorial stood as a testament to the heartbreak caused by the loss of 17 innocent lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. In 2019, the symbolic burning of the Temple of Time offered a haven for grieving community members, helping them find a path to healing.

Code Red Foundation invites everyone to be a part of this campaign, to stand united, and to pave the way for a brighter and safer future for our youth. For more information and to participate in the fundraiser, please visit https://coderedyotn.org.

About Code Red Foundation:

The Code Red Foundation emerges as a pivotal force of hope and transformation in the domain of school safety. Inspired by the documentary “Code Red: Youth of the Nation”, it champions the cause of our youth’s protection and encourages decisive measures against potential tragedies.