PennBid Enhances eProcurement & Contract Management Offering with Euna Solutions for over 1,900 Public Agencies

CHICAGO & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Euna Solutions™, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced The PennBid Program, a provider of online bid and contract management services for public agencies in Pennsylvania, as a new customer of Euna Procure, powered by Bonfire. All PennBid clients now have access to the Bonfire eProcurement and (soon to be implemented for PennBid) contract management solutions, enabling them deeper collaboration tools and robust workflow automations to streamline these activities.

“Following a vigorous evaluation of the best software providers, we selected Euna Solutions because of their never-ending quest for cost reduction efficiencies, passion for exceptional customer service, and forward-thinking approach to supporting the public sector,” said John Shaffer, Brand Ambassador and Principal at PennBid. “We’re excited to support hundreds of public agencies and design firms with Euna Procure, powered by Bonfire, so they have the tools they need to operate more efficiently and deliver results that make an impact.”

PennBid aligns buyers and sellers of goods and services, providing significant cost and time savings for public agencies, private companies, and their vendors. Since 2009, PennBid has facilitated over 20,000 solicitations – including all types of RFQs and RFPs for construction projects, material purchases, skilled craft, and professional services – for over 1,900 public agencies and 370 professional design firms.

Euna Procure provides access to more than 700,000 suppliers, and a community hub that offers experience, knowledge, and templates from over 1,000 public sector agencies. With Euna Procure, government agencies attract more suppliers to bid on projects regardless of size; leverage existing RFx templates and projects; provide small, local, and disadvantaged businesses with an easy way to bid on projects; and take advantage of cooperative contracts and piggyback opportunities to save time and money on projects. Euna Procure’s user-friendly tools and intuitive, customizable automations streamline every part of the procurement process, from project intake to contract management and enforce best practices, transparency, and regulatory requirements at every stage.

“We're thrilled that PennBid has selected Euna Procure as their eProcurement and contract management solution of choice because it supports our mission of empowering public sector agencies with the tools they need to enable thriving communities,” said James Ha, Chief Growth Officer of Euna Solutions. “PennBid, and all of their clients, will benefit from Euna Procure by gaining access to the largest vendor network in North America as well as community resources, RFx templates, cooperative contracts and other tools that streamline public procurement workflow.”

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Formerly GTY Technology, Euna Solutions offers easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting and K-12 administration that are proven to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance. Euna Solutions is a trusted partner to more than 2,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, empowering digital transformation and streamlining business processes while enabling higher levels of citizen access, engagement and satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

About PennBid

The PennBid Program was developed in 2009 through a public-private collaboration, whose mission and unique business model allows all public agencies and their design firms to fully leverage the benefits of a premier eProcurement platform under a collective umbrella – all at no cost. PennBid has literally reshaped public bidding in Pennsylvania and is currently used by over 1,500 public agencies and 370 design firms in Pennsylvania to manage over 20,000 sealed bids valued at over $10.1+B. This represents significant cost savings and deep bidder inclusion on projects affecting nearly 9.2 million residents – 75% of the Commonwealth's population. Due to the alignment with how public agencies operate, PennBid is the only bid management system to be endorsed or a trusted partner of the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association (PMAA), the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS), and the Pennsylvania Municipal League (PML). For more – www.PennBid.net