KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust, Series 2023-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust, Series 2023-1 (“PMIT 2023-1”), a $251.464 million consumer loan ABS transaction.

The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels of 40.50% for the Class A Notes to 9.35% for the Class E Notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, subordination (in the case of the Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D Notes) a reserve account funded at closing, and excess spread.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Prosper Funding LLC (“Prosper” or the “Company”) operates a marketplace for its online consumer installment loan program administered through www.prosper.com (the “Prosper Platform”). This transaction represents the first ABS securitization for the Company since PMIT 2019-4 and the tenth ABS issued from Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust. During the nearly four years since the Company sponsored its last ABS deal, Prosper has facilitated the origination of over $7.5 billion in whole loans between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2023. KBRA has rated the previous nine ABS transactions.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the Prosper Platform, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

