Clearspeed and Global Special Operations Forces Foundation (GSOF) Join Forces to Combat Insider Threats with Voice Analytics Partnership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearspeed, the leading provider of voice analytics technology for risk assessment in the insurance, government, and security sectors, today announced the company’s partnership with the Global Special Operations Forces Foundation (GSOF), a non-profit organization that aims to build and grow an international network of military, government, commercial, and educational stakeholders in order to advance SOF capabilities and partnerships to confront global and networked threats. Clearspeed has a long-standing advisory role with GSOF and with the partnership will support the due diligence process for screening new members of the Foundation.

With significant advancement in the U.S. Special Operations Command’s innovation and information exchange, GSOF aims to uphold stringent screening for member company admissions. Clearspeed empowers GSOF to sustain a superior standard for companies and individuals attending, collaborating, and partnering at GSOF events. By delivering risk insights on complex topics, Clearspeed enables GSOF to conduct more effective and efficient security screening of prospective GSOF members.

“ I’m proud of our partnership with the Global SOF Foundation,” said Steve Wisotzki, Clearspeed’s General Manager for the Government, Defense and Security markets, “ As a former member of the special operations community, I spent much of my career operating closely with these remarkably talented global partners. Clearspeed takes pride in strengthening this relationship, as we ensure that the GSOF is well-prepared to keep their organization, members, and events secure.”

Government and security organizations have been historically challenged with vetting and clearances where there is an element of fraud and risk, including immigration and asylum, and the onboarding of individuals within government and related agencies. One of the biggest challenges in screening and vetting individuals, due to the sheer scale and speed required, is fundamentally inadequate design. Clearspeed covers this critical gap so that organizations can make better decisions faster, identify high-risk behavior, have more accurate risk data, and identify risks before they become threats.

Stu Bradin, CEO and President of GSOF, says, " Our partnership with Clearspeed allows us to enhance our risk assessment capabilities and maintain the highest level of integrity within our organization. We are excited to work together to ensure the safety and security of our members and partners."

Meaghan Keeler, COO of GSOF, added, " Clearspeed's innovative voice analytics technology provides us with a valuable tool for efficiently screening prospective members, enabling us to focus on fostering collaboration and advancing the mission of the GSOF."

About Clearspeed

Clearspeed is the market leader for assessing risk in speech. Global organizations trust our highly precise, accurate, and unbiased voice analytics to fast-track low risk while also alerting to possible fraud. Our clients and partners rely on the unique data we provide to improve their risk confidence, reduce their costs, and deliver an improved customer experience.

About Global Special Operations Forces Foundation (GSOF)

The Global Special Operations Forces (SOF) Foundation (GSOF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to build and grow an international network of military, government, commercial, and educational stakeholders in order to advance SOF capabilities and partnerships to confront global and networked threats. Learn more about this unique professional association at gsof.org.