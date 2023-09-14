Laser Photonics Receives Order from Navistar for the MarkStar Laser Marking System

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of MarkStar laser system for laser marking, today announced it received an order from Navistar, an industry leader in the transport sector.

"Navistar is the latest addition of companies in the transport industry to adopt our cutting-edge MarkStar solution," commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "The company adopted our laser marking solution due to its ability to deliver results while remaining portable and easy to use."

The MarkStar laser marking system provides industry professionals with an eco-friendly and time-efficient marking method, which has led to the product's emerging presence in numerous industries. Navistar will utilize the piece of machinery to mark numerous materials, including aluminum, alloy and rolled steel. With this innovative marking solution, professionals are able to save time and money while adopting effective practices.

For more information about the MarkStar line of laser marking systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

MarkStar Handheld Laser Marker

The MarkStar Handheld Laser Marker by Laser Photonics is the industry's first handheld laser marking & laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and in the field. The MarkStar is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. Direct part marking has never been easier. This industrial laser engraver was designed to be maintenance-free and continuously delivers flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.