Get iPhone 15 Pro on Us and be Upgrade-Ready Every Year, Only at T-Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will offer iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring a durable, aluminum and color-infused back glass design, the Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip, an advanced camera system including a powerful 48MP Main camera and new 2x Telephoto option, and USB-C; iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, which enables the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality and a 5x Telephoto, the longest zoom ever on iPhone, exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max, the A17 Pro chip unlocking next-level gaming experiences and pro performance, and USB-C with USB 3 speeds.

With T-Mobile’s latest plans, Go5G Next, Go5G Plus and select Go5G Business plans, new and existing customers can get iPhone 15 Pro on Us (up to $1000 off with trade-in). And only at T-Mobile can customers upgrade on their terms — every year or every two — and once they’re ready to upgrade they’ll always get the same great phone deals as new customers. Plus, only T-Mobile customers get faster nationwide 5G standalone (5G SA) speeds on Apple’s latest products.

T-Mobile will also offer the advanced new Apple Watch Series 9, delivering systemwide improvements and brand-new features including the all-new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, and a brighter display; Apple Watch Ultra 2, bringing new features to Apple’s most capable and rugged smartwatch; and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C charging capabilities, additional dust resistance, and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro in addition to new experiences like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness with iOS 17. Starting today, September 15, customers, including businesses, can pre-order iPhone 15 lineup and order Apple Watches including the second generation of Apple Watch SE with availability at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on September 22. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C availability to follow. For more details, check out www.t-mobile.com.

“It’s been 10 years since the iPhone launched at T-Mobile and since then, we’ve gone from network underdog to network leader — and now, we're the only provider that can light up nationwide 5G standalone on the new iPhone 15 models, the most advanced lineup yet with next-level performance," said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. "While competitors limit perks and lock people into three-year device contracts to get the best deals, we're all about giving customers the best value, the best network and the freedom to upgrade when they choose. There’s truly never been a better time to be part of the Un-carrier.”

iPhone 15 lineup

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature an industry-first color-infused back glass with a stunning, textured matte finish and contoured edges on the aluminum enclosure. Both models feature the Dynamic Island, an innovative way to interact with important alerts and Live Activities, and an advanced camera system, including a powerful 48MP Main camera that enables super-high-resolution photos and a new 2x Telephoto option to give users a total of three optical zoom levels — like having a third camera. The iPhone 15 lineup also introduces the next generation of portraits, making it easier to capture portraits with great detail and low-light performance. The fast and efficient A16 Bionic chip brings proven performance, and iPhone 15 models continue to deliver a high-quality, super-fast 5G experience and improved audio quality on phone calls, including those made on FaceTime or third-party apps. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes1 in five stunning new colors, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are designed with aerospace-grade titanium that’s incredibly strong yet lightweight, delivering Apple’s lightest Pro models ever. The new design also introduces contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience. Bringing pro performance and capabilities, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by A17 Pro, the industry’s first 3-nanometer chip. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that unlocks a new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro lineup now supports Wi-Fi 6E for great wireless performance and are equipped with super-fast 5G. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes1 and come in four new stunning finishes, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. The iPhone 15 lineup uses a USB-C connector, a universally accepted standard for charging and transferring data, allowing the same cable to charge iPhone, Mac, iPad, and the updated AirPods Pro (2nd generation), with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max supporting a 20x faster transfer speed with USB 3. All models also offer critical safety capabilities to provide assistance when it matters most, including Crash Detection2 and Emergency SOS via satellite3 Building on Apple’s innovative satellite infrastructure, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro introduce Roadside Assistance via satellite so users can get help if they have car trouble while off the grid. iOS 174 makes the iPhone lineup even more personal and intuitive, introducing Contact Posters, allowing users to customize how they appear to their contacts during incoming calls, and Live Voicemail to see real-time on-device transcription as someone leaves a voicemail, and users can even pick up the call while the caller is leaving their message. The iPhone 15 lineup is available with eSIM, a more convenient and secure alternative to a physical sim, so users can stay connected through affordable international roaming plans when traveling the world.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 brings new features to the world’s best-selling watch, and achieves a significant environmental milestone. Apple Watch Series 9 is more powerful than ever with the new S9 SiP, which increases performance and capabilities; a magical new double tap gesture; a brighter display; faster on-device Siri, now with the ability to access and log health data; Precision Finding for iPhone; and more. Apple Watch Series 9 also runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new watch faces, new cycling and hiking features, tools to support mental health, as well as all of the features to keep you connected, healthy, active and safe. For the first time, customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch, representing a significant milestone toward Apple 2030: Apple’s plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. Any aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 with a new Sport Loop band is carbon neutral. Apple Watch Series 9 allows users to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, even without their iPhone nearby.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 brings new features to Apple’s most capable and rugged smartwatch, and it is carbon neutral when paired with a Trail Loop or Alpine Loop. Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers all of the features users love about Ultra, plus the powerful new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, Apple’s brightest display ever, expanded altitude range, on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced capabilities for outdoor and water adventures. Apple Watch Ultra 2 runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new cycling experiences, features to help explore the outdoors, a new watch face — Modular Ultra, as well as all of the features to keep you connected, healthy, active and safe. Apple Watch Ultra 2 allows users to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, even without their iPhone nearby.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C

The new AirPods Pro are updated with a USB-C connector, making it easy to use a single cable to charge directly from Mac, iPad, and the iPhone 15 lineup (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max). An improved IP54 rating for the earbuds and case also offers additional dust resistance, so users can bring them on their favorite rugged adventures. The new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will now enable Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency to deliver the perfect true wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro. When Apple Vision Pro is available early next year, customers will be able to enjoy the most advanced wireless audio experience in the industry with the new AirPods Pro for exceptional entertainment, gaming, FaceTime calls, and so much more. All AirPods Pro (2nd generation) gain exciting features and capabilities with iOS 17, including Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness, that redefine the personal audio experience.5

iPhone 15 lineup deals

Starting today, September 15, new and existing T-Mobile customers can choose from the following offers:

Get iPhone 15 Pro on Us (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 15 model) when trading in an eligible product on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next.

Get up to $650 off any iPhone 15 model on Magenta MAX, $350 off on Go5G and Magenta and $200 off on almost all other T-Mobile plans when trading in an eligible product.

Pick up any iPhone 15 model and get $700 off the second one when adding a line on almost all T-Mobile plans.

Pick up any new Apple Watch and get $300 off the second when adding a new watch line.

…all with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

And at Metro by T-Mobile, the undisputed leader in prepaid wireless, anyone can get $300 off iPhone 15 with eligible trade-in via instant rebate when they switch and verify ID on Metro’s most popular plan starting September 22. With Metro, there are no contracts, no credit checks and no surprises, meaning Nada Yada Yada.

Plans with major value and built-in upgrade freedom

While Carrier customers are locked into three-year device contracts to get the best deals, T-Mobile’s latest plans give customers upgrade flexibility. Go5G Next and Go5G Plus are the only postpaid plans in wireless that guarantee customers are upgrade-ready on their terms with the promise that existing customers always get the same great phone deals as new customers. Meaning new and existing customers get the same great deals now … and always in the future … and can upgrade every year on Go5G Next or every two years on Go5G Plus.

And to add to the Un-carrier goodness, Go5G Plus and Go5G Next also deliver free stuff and exclusive perks like Apple TV+ on Us, Netflix on Us, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free high-speed data in 215+ destinations, Scam Shield protection, T-Mobile Tuesdays and more … JUST for being a T-Mobile customer. That’s over $270 in value EVERY month when doing the math for two or more lines.

Leading 5G network

As the nation’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network, the Un-carrier is putting the Carriers in the rearview mirror. For the first time ever, the iPhone lineup will be able to tap into 5G standalone (5G SA) four-carrier aggregation — something only available at T-Mobile. This means Un-carrier customers get faster 5G standalone speeds on the new iPhone … we’re talking up to 20% faster on average than phones without it.

T-Mobile for Business

T-Mobile has iPhone deals tailored for businesses too:

Get iPhone 15 Pro on Us (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 15 model) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible product. This deal is available on Go5G Business Plus, Go5G Business Next and eligible Business Unlimited plans.

Pick up iPhone 15 on Us when switching to T-Mobile with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax on an eligible Business Unlimited plan — no trade required.

And T-Mobile's Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone is the only wireless plan with Apple Business Essentials and AppleCare+ for Business Essentials — all included. Plus, T-Mobile for Business plans are packed with value. With Go5G Business Next, small business customers can upgrade every year plus get 100GB of mobile hotspot data. And plans include premium business travel benefits valued at over $400 and business solutions like Secure Wi-Fi — making it easier for businesses to work from virtually anywhere while saving money.

For more details on T-Mobile's offers, please visit t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals. And it’s never been easier to switch to the Un-carrier. T-Mobile helps people break free from the Carriers by helping pay off their phones or contract termination fees when making the move.

For T-Mobile for Business offers, please visit t-mobile.com/business/apple-business-iphone-deals. Metro customers can check out the latest deals starting September 22 at metrobyt-mobile.com/deals/apple.

For more details on iPhone 15 models, please visit www.apple.com.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. $35 device connection charge due at sale. iPhone: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $999.99 – iPhone 15 Pro 128GB). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Limited-time offer; subject to change. Qualifying credit, service, and, for trade-in offer, trade-in (e.g., Save $1000: iPhone 11 Pro; Save $830: iPhone 14; Save $400: iPhone 7) required. Up to $1,000 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Apple Watch: If you cancel wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and remaining balance on all devices at full price becomes due (e.g., $529.99 – Apple Watch S9 45mm ALM). Qualifying credit, service, and additional line (2+ total) required. If you have cancelled wearable lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $35 device connection charge due at sale. $300 via bill credits on lower-priced device; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Metro Offer: Deal isn’t available if you’re switching from T-Mobile or were with Metro or T-Mobile in the past 180 days. When you bring your ID, we’ll validate your name, address, and date of birth in an independent database. A connection charge of $25 may apply.

1 The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches (iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15) or 6.68 inches (iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus) diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller.

2 Crash Detection is designed for four-wheel passenger vehicle crashes with certain mass, G-force, and speed profiles consistent with severe, life-threatening crashes. It was designed for severe, life-threatening, high-impact front and rear collisions, side-swipe, T-bone, and rollover crashes. Crash Detection is available worldwide on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE.

3 Emergency SOS via satellite and Roadside Assistance via satellite were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings.

4 Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas. View a complete list at apple.com/ios/ feature-availability.

5 Available for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) models with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) models with Lightning Charging Case.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.