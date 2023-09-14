Powertranz and Miura Launch Semi-Integrated Solution

HAMILTON, Bermuda & TIMONIUM, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Powertranz, the leader in Card Present gateway and payment processing in the Caribbean, and global payment technology leader and mobile point-of-sale pioneer, Miura Systems, today announced the launch of a unique semi-integrated payment solution in the Caribbean and Central America.

Miura’s compact M010 EMV mobile and in-store payments device for chip-and-PIN and contactless acceptance is now certified on the Powertranz payment gateway platform in 21 countries across the Caribbean and Central America, including the JETS debit network in Jamaica and LINX in Trinidad and Tobago.

The M010 mPOS device provides lots of flexibility and scalability for merchants and their customers. Linking to smartphones and tablets with Bluetooth connectivity, the M010 enables swipe, dip or tap mobile payments, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. It also connects to point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-store countertop and line busting applications, easily integrating with existing systems and applications across all retail locations.

Powertranz – sister company to First Atlantic Commerce, the leading online payment gateway in the Caribbean and Central America – is a fully equipped payment platform featuring PCI Validated Point to Point encryption (P2PE) via its partnership with Bluefin Payment Systems. P2PE is the PCI Council’s standard for end-to-end encryption.

“Our new semi-integrated solution increases security, significantly reduces Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard compliance requirements and improves time to market because it is already certified for transaction processing,” said Eldred Garcia, senior vice president of new business and partner development for Powertranz. “We are pleased to partner with Miura to bring the power and flexibility of the M010 device to the Caribbean and Central American markets.”

Fred Nelson, Miura’s vice president of channel development, said, “Miura is thrilled to partner with Powertranz to offer a versatile, secure, and affordable semi-integrated payment solution to businesses in the Caribbean and Central America. The Powertranz gateway combined with our M010 payments terminal is a winning combination.”

About Miura Systems

Miura Systems has been a global pioneer driving mobile acceptance since 2008, having deployed more than 3 million devices to over 30 countries. Its compact and versatile payment solutions have been powering consumer engagement in key markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as in the Americas. The company partners with acquirers, payment service providers, processors, systems integrators and independent software vendors to deliver feature-rich payment solutions for use in any acceptance environment. For more information, please visit miurasystems.com.

About Powertranz

Powertranz is a sophisticated Card Present payment platform provider that processes integrated Point of Sale transactions, including EMV and PCI Validated Point to Point Encryption (P2PE), in the Caribbean marketplace. Powertranz is the first provider of PCI Validated P2PE in the Caribbean via its partnership with Bluefin. The company is based in Bermuda, along with its sister company, First Atlantic Commerce. For more information, please visit Powertranz.