SmartKargo Expands Next- and Two-Day Delivery Offerings with Walmart GoLocal

BENTONVILLE, Ark. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartKargo, a leader in providing technology and logistics solutions to airlines globally, announced it is teaming up with Walmart GoLocal, Walmart’s white-label, delivery-as-a-service platform, to expand next- and two-day delivery offerings for retailers and e-commerce companies.

SmartKargo works with airlines to enable an alternate delivery network to established carriers. The solution provides two-day and next-day small package transportation options that e-commerce companies and small package shippers can count on. SmartKargo's software-as-a-service solution is now seamlessly integrated with Walmart GoLocal delivery solutions, enabling retailers to provide reliable delivery of small packages to their customers.

"Walmart GoLocal is a perfect fit for the value of our solution. We enable organizations to avoid building additional warehouse space and provide next- and two-day time and transit across the country through leveraging Walmart GoLocal’s local delivery solutions and retail and logistics expertise. We look forward to growing with the Walmart GoLocal team and bringing airlines into global eCommerce at the speed of flight,” said Prasanna Gogwekar, chief operating officer at SmartKargo.

SmartKargo's unique partnership with a major U.S. domestic airline allows shippers to offer great service with transparent pricing. Providing over 2,500 flights daily, companies across the U.S. can move packages coast-to-coast in two days and now next-day with no need to utilize multiple distribution centers. By utilizing air transportation for the middle mile, retailers are able to increase margins and meet consumer expectations for two-day and next-day delivery times.

“Walmart GoLocal offers flexible, reliable local delivery solutions for retailers to help them meet and exceed customer expectations. With SmartKargo, we have an exciting opportunity to accelerate how retailers and e-commerce companies get inventory from their fulfillment centers to customers’ doorsteps and enable reliable next- and two-day delivery,” said Eliza Wendel, senior director and head of sales and business development at Walmart GoLocal.

Walmart GoLocal is a white-label, delivery-as-a-service platform that leverages Walmart’s deep retail and logistics expertise to offer reliable, same- and next-day delivery. Walmart GoLocal provides customizable delivery solutions to help retailers meet changing consumer preferences while profitably scaling their business.

About SmartKargo

SmartKargo empowers airlines and small package shippers with the technology platform to leverage the speed only an airline can provide. Whether a customer is a cargo company shipping from Miami to Bogota or a retailer is looking to combat "the Amazon effect" to deliver a package from New York to Los Angeles – SmartKargo is the innovative solution that enables both shippers to battle the status quo. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo helps airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery. The company headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, and Canada.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.