500 Global and Alberta Innovates Unveil Batch 4 of the Alberta Accelerator by 500 as Ecosystem Momentum Builds in the Region

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alberta Innovates and 500 Global, one of the world’s most active venture capital firms, are unveiling today 20 startups that are part of Batch 4 of the Alberta Accelerator by 500. They attended a rigorous 12-week program on best practices for building successful startups, which included working with mentors on segments ranging from running rapid growth experiments and holding customer discovery interviews, to testing product-market fit and fundraising.

Through the Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program, the Alberta Accelerator by 500 Global, in collaboration with the three other accelerators in the initiative, has welcomed and supported a total of 65 homegrown Alberta-based companies in two years, yielding impressive results including $147.5 million in investment, the creation of 118 new jobs, and $12.4 million in company revenue growth. 500 Global’s philosophy is that innovation can live anywhere, but startups need access to capital and support to succeed, and we are committed to fostering innovation, propelling economic growth, and driving Alberta toward an even more prosperous future.

Batch 4 of the Alberta Accelerator by 500 program culminates with Demo Day on October 5th, in Calgary. It will be held in-person and streamed via webcast to a curated audience of industry leaders, ecosystem players, and 500 Global network partners. They will hear presentations from a diverse group of startups hailing from Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States, that are building the next generation of companies in sectors such as fintech, proptech AI, and more. The Batch 4 graduates will be joining the list of 41 local and international startups that have successfully graduated from the Alberta Accelerator by 500, all with the shared objective of advancing their ventures to new heights.

In 2021, 500 Global teamed up with Alberta Innovates to develop a bespoke world-class startup program with the goal of powering the growth of the Alberta Innovation and Technology corridor, centering around Calgary and Edmonton. Alberta Accelerator by 500 is part of the Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program, led by Alberta Innovates. The consortium, which also includes the Ministry of Technology and Innovation, Edmonton Unlimited, and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), allocated $35 million over three years to retain business accelerators. It is part of an overall government goal to help create 20,000 jobs and increase technology firm revenue to $5 billion by 2030.

500 Global has undertaken additional strategic initiatives within the province, aimed at propelling the growth and advancement of the tech ecosystem. In May and June of 2023, we ran our first cohort of the Angel Investing Unlocked program, in partnership with Alberta Innovates. The program engaged over 40 participants in an intensive 3-day in-person experience that brings Silicon Valley education and training to the next generation of angel investors.

“Alberta is gaining momentum as a hub for Albertan, Canadian, and international founders with exciting potential, and we’re thrilled to be able to contribute to the acceleration of the startup ecosystem,” said Courtney Powell, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner at 500 Global. “Through the Alberta Accelerator by 500 and venture education programs, we not only equip founders for success, but also bring together an ecosystem of critical partners and stakeholders that drive the startup ecosystem flywheel to promote innovation and economic growth.”

“The Alberta Accelerator by 500 is an important driver to position Alberta as a global hub for tech innovation through entrepreneurship, creating more jobs and attracting global companies to more quickly diversify Alberta’s economy,” said Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates. “We are excited by the momentum that’s spurring Alberta’s startup ecosystem. We look forward to the results that flow from these impressive founders and startups as they embark on the fourth cohort of the Alberta Accelerator by 500 program.”

Batch 4 startups are:

10Adventures: 10Adventures helps travellers book custom and private vacations for the cost of joining a group tour.

Cleanster.com: Cleanster connects property managers to top-rated cleaners, and we also ensure the perfect guest experience!

Cup Carrier Media: Cup Carrier Media helps advertisers get up to 10x campaign engagement and better consumer insights using our unique Portable Billboard drink carriers and connected digital tools.

Figozo: Figozo is a stress-free e-commerce platform where food creators can confidently turn their passion into a sustainable business.

HazTrack: HazTrack helps oilfield chemical companies eliminate unnecessary site visits with their remote tank level monitoring solution, saving them time and money.

Hire-A-Robot: Hire-A-Robot enables SMBs to automate their customer acquisition and support.

IEP Canada: At IEP Canada we make studying in Canada for students affordable, accessible and stress-free for international parents.

JuniStat: JuniStat helps soccer clubs and associations assess player performance and growth using visual analytics on their smartphones.

KDIT Solutions: KDIT speeds up an enterprise's ability to make changes to their systems by providing automated testing and training capabilities.

Lawtiq: Lawtiq provides immigration-related legal services to those looking to come to Canada.

MoovEZ: MoovEZ helps businesses deliver big and bulky items to their customers with top-rated movers from the click of a button.

On A Dime Transformations: On A Dime Transformations empowers people in recovery to experience work-life transformation through meaningful employment.

Orgmatch: Orgmatch helps corporate ESG teams find the right nonprofits to help them achieve their goals.

PropZap: PropZap helps home buyers acquire their first home by pairing them with vetted, tech-supported real estate professionals.

Rambody: Rambody helps personal trainers create affordable workout plans with animated exercises to grow their businesses.

ResVR: ResVR builds photo-realistic and interactive 3D visualization software that helps homebuilders and condo developers sell more easily.

Road Aider: Road Aider empowers employers to improve employee satisfaction with exclusive auto care benefits and rewards.

Uplift Educational Solutions: Uplift is a platform that helps schools collect payments on time, keep parents satisfied, and increase enrolment.

WallX Innovation: WallX provides the fastest & most secure payment tool for African retailers struggling to accept international payments.

Zyggy: Zyggy gives Africans living anywhere in the world access to a borderless payment system.

For more information:

To request to attend Demo Day, please visit: https://events.500.co/albertab4demoday

To be notified when applications for Batch 5 open, visit: Alberta Accelerator by 500 Batch 4 Demo Day.

About 500 Global

500 Global is a multi-stage venture capital firm with US$2.4 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2023 that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems so startups can thrive. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 2,800 companies operating in 80+ countries. We have invested in 35+ companies valued at over US$1 billion and 160+ companies valued at over US$100 million (including private, public, and exited companies). Our 190+ team members are located in over 25 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world’s leading technology companies.

Alberta Innovates

Alberta Innovates manages nearly 1,300 projects in a portfolio valued at $1.33 billion. We work with innovators in all sectors of the economy and all corners of the province to drive entrepreneurship, applied research and industry development. With our impact-based funding programs and services, we are transforming energy systems for a net-zero world, promoting the responsible use of land and water, leveraging provincial strengths in agriculture, and contributing to improved health and well-being by harnessing digital tech and data. We are also advancing emerging technologies and strengthening entrepreneurship for a strong and diversified economy. We operate in 11 locations with more than one million sq. ft. of industrial testing and lab facilities, and 600 acres of farmland. We employ nearly 600 highly skilled scientists, business and technical professionals. From funding to commercialization, we are Alberta’s innovation engine! See what entrepreneurs say about our coaching and support.

Learn how Alberta Innovates.

Edmonton Unlimited

Headquartered in Alberta’s capital city, Edmonton Unlimited leverages, unites, and promotes home-grown innovation as a gateway to solving the world’s most pressing problems. We harness the power of the public and private sectors, ground-breaking academic research, and purpose-driven investment to build a shared prosperity and open international markets. From sustainable climate solutions to public health and digital education, Edmonton is a leading global centre for inspiration, ingenuity, and inclusion.

DEMO DAY IS AN INVITATION-ONLY EVENT AND THE INTENDED AUDIENCE FOR THIS EVENT IS LIMITED TO "ACCREDITED INVESTORS" AS DEFINED IN REGULATION D UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND MEMBERS OF THE PRESS. ALL CONTENT PROVIDED IN THE EVENT IS PROVIDED FOR GENERAL INFORMATIONAL OR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS INVESTMENT, LEGAL, TAX OR ACCOUNTING ADVICE BY 500 GLOBAL OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES OR AS AN OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF INTEREST TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. NO CONTENT OR INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE EVENT IS OR IS INTENDED AS AN OFFER TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICE OR FINANCIAL ADVICE BY 500 GLOBAL. 500 GLOBAL MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS AS TO THE ACCURACY OR INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DEMO DAY AND NO LIABILITY CAN BE ACCEPTED FOR ANY ERROR OR OMISSIONS. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANY CONTENT HEREIN OR IN THE EVENT BE CONSTRUED AS FUND MARKETING MATERIALS BY PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO ANY 500 GLOBAL INVESTMENT FUND. INCLUSION AS A PRESENTING COMPANY IN DEMO DAY DOES NOT NECESSARILY CONFIRM INVESTMENT BY A 500 GLOBAL FUND IN SUCH COMPANY. 500 GLOBAL HAS NOT TAKEN ANY ACTIONS TO QUALIFY THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE EVENT UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY JURISDICTION WHERE ACTION FOR THAT PURPOSE IS REQUIRED. PERSONS OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES WHO VIEW THE EVENT MUST OBSERVE ANY APPLICABLE LAWS AND RESTRICTIONS RELATING TO VIEWING THIS EVENT AND ANY RELATED ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES.