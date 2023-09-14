Pacsun Partners With Cart.com to Streamline U.S. Fulfillment Operations

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading provider of comprehensive commerce and logistics solutions that enable merchants to sell and fulfill anywhere, today announced a new fulfillment partnership with Pacsun. Under the collaboration, Cart.com will leverage its logistics expertise and order and inventory management capabilities to support nationwide fulfillment for the brand. Pacsun will also transition management of its Groveport, Ohio fulfillment facility to Cart.com. The 2 million square foot automated facility, which includes advanced sortation and over 25 miles of conveyance as well as dynamic storage solutions, is the 14th warehouse in Cart.com’s nationwide network of omnichannel fulfillment centers.

“We’re extremely proud to partner with Pacsun and support its significant momentum with our best-in-class fulfillment capabilities,” said Omair Tariq, CEO and Co-Founder of Cart.com. “We’re excited to add this distribution center to Cart.com’s network as we continue to see accelerating demand for tech-enabled 3PL services.”

Cart.com’s fulfillment services are powered by proprietary software and predictive analytics, which streamline logistics operations, reduce costs and provide real-time inventory visibility for B2B and B2C brands. The company leverages its operational expertise and technology across its nationwide fulfillment network to provide the speed, flexibility, security and convenience brands need to scale their businesses without disruption. Cart.com’s growing network of tech-enabled fulfillment and distribution centers now encompasses more than 8 million square feet of space across the U.S.

“We are pleased to partner with Cart.com and believe its scale, proprietary technologies and operational expertise will enhance our efficiency and increase customer satisfaction,” said Russell Bowers, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Pacsun.

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and lets merchants sell and fulfill everywhere. The company offers a complete suite of digitally driven logistics capabilities, enterprise-grade channel and order management software, and expert services to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies. Cart.com supports nearly $8 billion in gross merchandise value, over 20,000 online points of sale and $10 trillion in product listings annually.

Cart.com is the leading provider of comprehensive omnichannel commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies to sell and fulfill anywhere their customers are. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and most complex companies to unify commerce operations across channels and drive more efficient growth.

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles.