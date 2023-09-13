EdgeUno Improves Network Connectivity in Brazil and Mexico with Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Nano 400ZR Pluggables

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeUno, a leading infrastructure as a service (IaaS) company in Latin America, recently upgraded its data center interconnect network with Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) Waveserver 5 compact interconnect platform, powered by WaveLogic 5 Nano (WL5n) 400ZR coherent pluggables.

EdgeUno’s customers in Brazil and Mexico now benefit from a more reliable and scalable network. With Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Nano 400ZR solution – the lowest-power, highest-performing 400ZR in the industry – EdgeUno has doubled its network capacity from 200G channels to 400G per channel, improved its cloud service offerings, and reduced its carbon footprint by optimizing data center space and reducing energy consumption.

“To provide the best possible digital experience and support bandwidth-intensive applications like high-speed gaming, cloud-based services, and live video streaming, we need the most innovative and reliable technology available,” said Tiago Setti, Director of Network Engineering, EdgeUno. “Ciena’s industry-leading WaveLogic technology plays a critical role in helping us meet our customers’ digital demands and also supports our sustainability commitments.”

Using Ciena’s coherent technology, EdgeUno gains twice the bandwidth per each wavelength deployed at a fraction of the power and space of the previous network technology. EdgeUno is also leveraging Ciena’s edge-optimized, compact Coherent ELS open line system to achieve lower latency, operational simplicity, and deliver higher quality experiences to its customers.

“In an age where our lives revolve around the digital world, continually improving the customer experience is critical,” said Fernando Capella, Country Manager, Ciena Brazil. “Our optical technology is not only helping EdgeUno achieve that goal, but also provides the scalability and sustainability benefits needed to continue expanding in the future.”

