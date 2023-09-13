PEO C3T Selects Rebellion Defense to Harden the Cybersecurity Posture of Army Mission Capabilities

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rebellion Defense, which helps the U.S. and its partners outpace tomorrow’s adversary, today announced it has been awarded a SBIR Phase III for Rebellion Nova to deliver continuous automated penetration testing to systems and applications for the Army Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T).

“PEO C3T is the linchpin to bringing the Army’s vision of a data-enabled common operating picture to life,” said Barry Sowerwine, the interim chief executive officer at Rebellion Defense. “Rebellion Nova will help strengthen the Army's systems against adversarial cyber attacks.”

The SBIR III contract is a continuation of the previously awarded STTR cyber vulnerability risk assessment innovation and technology. The contract seeks to enhance the current penetration testing software, Nova, for purposes of further automating cyber red team testing, with potential use as part of DevSecOps and/or runtime operational assessments.

The expanded collaboration between Rebellion Defense and PEO C3T directly supports new policy guidance issued by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology [ASA(ALT)] calling for continuous agile software development. The contract also comes on the heels of a recent NSA/CISA alert highlighting continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) environments as a target for malicious cyber activity and recommending automated tools for early security scanning.

By integrating automated red teaming in CI/CD pipelines, project managers and their developers will be able to discover vulnerabilities early in the development process. Rebellion Nova will enable Army developers to deliver cyber-hardened capabilities to tactical units faster.

Built by former red team operators, Rebellion Nova emulates high threat tactics, techniques, and procedures used by nation-state backed adversaries and deploys them at the speed of relevance. It delivers automated penetration testing and red teaming to connected and disconnected operational environments across enterprise networks and military software factories, and can help validate zero trust architecture. Rebellion Nova is an intuitive tool built for every military designator and elite red team professionals.

About Rebellion Defense

Rebellion Defense is a software company whose mission is to help the US and its partners outpace tomorrow’s adversary. Rebellion brings together engineers who built commercial software products that transformed our way of life and defense experts who deeply understand the mission and stakes.

