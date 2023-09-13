Champion® Athleticwear Unveils New Global Brand Campaign: “Champion What Moves You” Calling on Diverse Creators as Face of the Campaign

The “Champion What Moves You” campaign spotlights six diverse creators from around the world. These Creators with Purpose have harnessed their creative gifts to move the needle for a cause that is bigger than themselves to Champion their community and a better tomorrow. #ChampionWhatMovesYou

WINSTON SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, launched its new global brand campaign “Champion What Moves You.” As a brand whose mission is to provide every Champion a canvas to live their true purpose, Champion is taking action through the campaign rollout, calling upon a global network of real Creators -- from rappers to street artists and shoe cobblers -- and putting them at the heart of its brand story.

The campaign spotlights six creators with purpose across various disciplines from The United States, United Kingdom, China, Japan, LATAM and Australia -- telling their stories through the eyes of local directors. To Champion, a “Creator with Purpose” is someone that blurs the lines between personal passion and impactful contribution. Each of the campaign’s featured Creators are individuals that have harnessed their creative gifts to achieve a long-term goal that aligns with their values, and is bigger than themselves to Champion their community and a better tomorrow.

“We firmly believe that we are not defined by what we make, but by what we do with it,” said Vanessa LeFebvre, President of Global Activewear at Champion. “In this next chapter of our brand story, we are redefining what it means to Champion -- for us it is no longer a title or indication of winning, but rather, a means to take action and create something with real impact. To be a Champion is to pursue your passion, to create, and to Champion What Moves You.”

The campaign is a direct reflection of Champion’s values: Creativity, Collaboration, Crafting with Purpose and the Courage to act with intent and do good boldly. Each of the six creators have not just mastered their unique craft, but they have Championed meaningful causes that are lifelong pursuits and go beyond winning. The featured creators include:

Kevin “SignKid” Walker : Musician and producer, United Kingdom : A deaf writer, producer and sign-song rapper, SignKid is determined to bridge the gap between the hearing and non-hearing world through music. Championing music accessibility, SignKid has translated British Sign Language (BSL) and UK sign Slang into a visual-based language not only for deaf and those hard of hearing, but also for hearing individuals who want to learn sign language.

: A deaf writer, producer and sign-song rapper, SignKid is determined to bridge the gap between the hearing and non-hearing world through music. Championing music accessibility, SignKid has translated British Sign Language (BSL) and UK sign Slang into a visual-based language not only for deaf and those hard of hearing, but also for hearing individuals who want to learn sign language. Joshua Marin : Shoe cobbler, United States: The owner and founder of “Fix Your Kicks” on N Western Avenue in Chicago, merges the worlds of tradition and modern culture to re-introduce the world of cobbling to the masses. Through his craft and love of street culture, he Champions a new discourse around sustainability, proving it’s not just clothing that can be re-used to reinvent ourselves, but also sneakers.

The owner and founder of “Fix Your Kicks” on N Western Avenue in Chicago, merges the worlds of tradition and modern culture to re-introduce the world of cobbling to the masses. Through his craft and love of street culture, he Champions a new discourse around sustainability, proving it’s not just clothing that can be re-used to reinvent ourselves, but also sneakers. Soulhan : Rapper, China: With Cantonese slowly becoming less prevalent in China, SoulHan has made it his mission to keep the beautiful language and culture alive, preserving them through the art of music. His ever-growing fanbase reinforces his belief that a key component to success is Championing authenticity.

With Cantonese slowly becoming less prevalent in China, SoulHan has made it his mission to keep the beautiful language and culture alive, preserving them through the art of music. His ever-growing fanbase reinforces his belief that a key component to success is Championing authenticity. Ryota Daimon : Painter and skater, Japan: Ryota Daimon is a painter and skater, who uses his art to communicate the complexities of life. Following the death of his close friend and a bout of depression, he Champions mental health through self-expression and his art serves as a tool for healing, growth, understanding and joy. He’s not just an artist, but also a talented skateboarder and his experiences within the cultural hub of the skateboard community serve as inspiration and allow him to experience freedom of self-expression in another dimension.

Ryota Daimon is a painter and skater, who uses his art to communicate the complexities of life. Following the death of his close friend and a bout of depression, he Champions mental health through self-expression and his art serves as a tool for healing, growth, understanding and joy. He’s not just an artist, but also a talented skateboarder and his experiences within the cultural hub of the skateboard community serve as inspiration and allow him to experience freedom of self-expression in another dimension. Las Diablillas : Women’s softball team, LATAM: In a small Mayan town in Mexico, there is an all-female softball team: Las Diablillas . Ranging from ages 14 to 40, their usual pursuits are seamstresses, cooks, farmers, and herders; but together, they are a softball team breaking barriers and challenging societal norms. Sport is not a part of female Mayan culture; in fact, it is heavily disparaged. Las Diablillas translates to “little devils,” and these players are stepping out of the boxes they have remained in for generations to Champion a new path of female empowerment through the freedom of sport.

In a small Mayan town in Mexico, there is an all-female softball team: Las Diablillas . Ranging from ages 14 to 40, their usual pursuits are seamstresses, cooks, farmers, and herders; but together, they are a softball team breaking barriers and challenging societal norms. Sport is not a part of female Mayan culture; in fact, it is heavily disparaged. Las Diablillas translates to “little devils,” and these players are stepping out of the boxes they have remained in for generations to Champion a new path of female empowerment through the freedom of sport. Aretha Brown: Street artist and activist, Australia: A painter and activist from Melbourne, Aretha is a powerful force using her voice and her art to speak up for the marginalized. In 2017, Aretha made headlines for her speech given at the Invasion Day protest in Melbourne, calling on 50,000 protesters to make Indigenous Australian history education mainstream. In 2019, Aretha founded the “Kiss my Art collective,” to Champion young women and nonbinary artists. The group’s mission is to reclaim public spaces using street art, painting, and mixed media.

“Growing up, I was unable to see any individuals like myself in the entertainment world, so I made it my mission to be that individual, to take up space and to make it an inclusive space,” said Kevin Walker, aka Signkid. “Championing music accessibility is something that’s in my DNA. My purpose as a creator is to make the world more inclusive and help people understand deaf people’s experiences in everyday life. Teaming up with Champion has given me a canvas to share my story, my work and my passion with the world.”

The Champion What Moves You integrated marketing campaign debuts globally beginning in September, and includes 60-second, 30-second and 15-second spots across Champion digital and social media platforms.

Champion Creators Program

Champion isn’t just talking the talk. In the spirit of Championing important causes, and as part of the campaign, the brand is launching the “Champion Creators Program,” which celebrates the power, expression, and purpose of creators from various backgrounds by awarding product blanks and up to $50,000 in funding to deserving creators whose projects demonstrate innovation, community impact, scale, and creativity. Creators interested in applying can visit Champion.com/creators for program details and to apply beginning September 20.

Applicants must be 18 years old at the time of application; U.S. based, fall within at least one of the following creative disciplines: Athletes, Artists, Musicians; and agree to a background check upon notification of selection to the 2023 Champion Creator’s Program.

ABOUT CHAMPION® ATHLETICWEAR:

Since 1919, Champion has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women, including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Today, as a lifestyle brand born from sport, Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for consumers. Beyond its products, the brand’s mission is to provide every Champion a canvas to live their true purpose; rooted in the belief that Champions are defined not by what they make, but by what they do with it. Champion wants to inspire others to not just win, but to Champion a better tomorrow, and is dedicated to supporting creators by giving them a platform to tell their stories, support their values, and communities.

Champion apparel can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, visit us at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI).