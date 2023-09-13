eMOD Construction Safety Platform Teams Up with Milwaukee Tool to Support and Empower Field Crews

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eMOD, a construction safety software platform for contractors, today announced it has partnered with Milwaukee Tool, a global leader in delivering innovative solutions that increase productivity and safety to professional construction trades. Milwaukee is a world leader in jobsite solutions and has been committed to Trade Professional Safety since its founding in 1924.

“Taking this step allows us to maintain our core value of disruption in the industry,” says Justin Azbill, Director of National Health and Safety with Milwaukee Tool. “We are excited to take this step to ensure more customers can easily access the content they need for jobsite safety."

Milwaukee Tool’s proprietary Toolbox Talks, a weekly discussion for field crews to keep safety at the forefront, will integrate with eMOD’s safety platform. eMOD customers will now have streamlined access to Milwaukee’s safety materials through its all-in-one platform.

"eMOD, built for the field by the field, is now coupled with Milwaukee Tool's top-tier equipment in a powerful partnership," stated Kaitlin Frank, CEO of eMOD. "We are thrilled about this collaboration and how it will support and empower field crews."

Toolbox Talks are an indispensable tool to empower workplace safety. These pre-written safety meetings effectively educate employees on the hazards and regulations in their work environments. With eMOD, contractors can access a wealth of knowledge that can help cultivate a safer work environment. Milwaukee Tool offers a proprietary Toolbox Talks resource specifically designed to help users and partners understand an evolving jobsite. Partnered together, eMOD and Milwaukee Tool provide solutions to mitigate risk and promote a safer work environment for all.

About eMOD

eMOD is a web-based SaaS application that promotes safety best practices in construction. It offers full transparency, real-time KPIs, and enterprise-wide analytics for improved performance and profitability. Workers receive training and hazard awareness, while field supervisors and executives can verify compliance and drive efficiencies. Visit www.emodsafety.com.

About Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool, founded in 1924, is a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades that increase productivity and safety. Milwaukee® is known for their world-leading M12™, M18™, and MX FUEL™ cordless systems, the ground-breaking performance of their cordless innovations, safety solutions, battery-powered outdoor power equipment, jobsite lighting and clean-up, time-saving accessories, and innovative hand tool and PACKOUT™ Modular Storage products. The company is dedicated to delivering a steady stream of advanced, trade-specific solutions.

Milwaukee Tool is a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI) (HKEx stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY). For more information on the full line of Milwaukee® products, please call 1-800-SAWDUST or visit www.milwaukeetool.com.