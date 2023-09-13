Paymentus Patient Billing and Payments Solution Validated Through Oracle Health Developer Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PAY), a leading billing and payments solution provider and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has validated the Paymentus Patient Billing and Payments stack through Oracle Health’s developer program and now connects to the Oracle Health electronic health record (EHR).

The Oracle Health developer program, named code, includes a validation process that reviews security, operational, and functional capabilities of a third-party application's connection to the EHR via Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource, or FHIR, APIs. Now, providers who rely on Oracle Health to manage and optimize care delivery and patient-management can integrate advanced billing, payment, and disbursement capabilities to further improve the patient experience and practice performance.

“After completing the platform validation process, we are proud to expand our solution integration with Oracle to include healthcare systems, hospitals, and providers,” said Dushyant Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paymentus. “Having our platform validated and regression tested within the Oracle healthcare ecosystem means that providers can feel confident adopting our billing and payments solutions to meet the increasingly high bar of customer service expectations.”

Today’s healthcare consumers’ expectations have been shaped by their experiences with other brands in other industries where communication, connectivity, and convenience are paramount. The Paymentus billing, payment management, and customer communications platform helps healthcare providers meet these heightened consumer expectations – providing a nearly seamless billing and payment experience that emphasizes patient choice, convenience and payment optionality. The Paymentus Instant Payment Network® (IPN) includes more than 1,900 utility providers, local governments, businesses, and financial institutions nationwide to provide a fully unified SaaS customer bill-pay experience.

At a time when payment flexibility is a primary concern for healthcare consumers, Paymentus supports more payment methods and payment channels than any other billing and payment platform. The Paymentus platform enables healthcare providers to accept online, mobile, IVR, text, kiosk, point of sale, and agent-assisted payments and offer popular and flexible payment options to drive consumer action and satisfaction. Paymentus can also disburse funds through the same payment channels, virtually eliminating the need and risk of disbursements via check.

Hospitals and health systems of all sizes, including rural and community health providers, group practices, physicians, and specialty care providers, rely on Oracle Health’s technology to navigate the increasingly digital world of patient care.

“Our goal is to help create an open, interoperable healthcare ecosystem that works better for everyone,” said Jake Engle, senior director, code Developer Program, Oracle Health. “Encouraging innovators like Paymentus to develop solutions and applications that work across existing health records supports that goal by helping improve the patient experience and ease the administrative burden for caregivers and staff.”

The new Oracle Health validation expands the scope of Paymentus integrations within Oracle Industries’ platforms and solutions. Earlier this year, Paymentus achieved validation across the suite of Oracle Energy and Water CIS solutions, including Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing, Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter, Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service, and the recently introduced Oracle Customer Experience (CX) for Utilities solution.

Paymentus will participate in the Oracle Health Conference being held September 18-20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,900 billers and financial institutions across North America. The company was named the industry’s best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. The Paymentus omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible, and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network®, or IPN, connects IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus’ integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

CATEGORY: CORPORATE NEWS