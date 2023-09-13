Usio Chosen by Fitli, Inc – Leading Fitness ISV – as Payments Processor of Choice

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced that it has been chosen by Fitli, Inc, a leading software provider for fitness professionals, as its Payments Provider of choice. Fitli will integrate Usio’s unique PayFac-in-a-Box™ payments technology into their platform trusted by hundreds of personal trainers, gyms, dance, pilates, and yoga studios, among other fitness and wellness businesses to manage their businesses.

“I am extremely excited to be partnering with Fitli, the leading provider of business management software to the fitness industry,” said Greg Carter, EVP of Payment Acceptance at Usio. “Integrating our proprietary PayFac-in-a-Box™ payments technology into their software will enable them to expand payment capabilities they can provide their hundreds of users. Among the many enhancements we are introducing are more competitively priced card processing, the ability for Fitli users to accept ACH payments, and to integrate with a point-of-sale terminal. In addition, users will now be able to set up recurring memberships more easily and accept payments via card or phone tap. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with this outstanding partner.”

John Cline, Founder and CEO of Fitli, stated, “I am pleased to announce that starting September 1, 2023, we will integrate Usio’s proprietary PayFac-in-a-box™ payments platform into our fitness business management software. While we have offered card processing via our relationship with Braintree Payments since 2015, this new collaboration expands our capabilities and offers users a seamless payment experience while also providing lower-cost payment processing options, such as ACH, for our valued users. This enhancement reaffirms our commitment to empowering the fitness and wellness community by equipping our clients with the best tools available."

About Fitli, Inc

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Fitli, Inc. specializes in business management software tailored for small to medium-sized fitness and wellness companies. Catering to diverse sectors such as Pilates, dance, yoga, martial arts, swimming, sports, and personal training, Fitli’s platform stands out with its expansive feature set. These encompass class and appointment scheduling, online and mobile booking, customer management, service and package development, retail sales, seamless payment processing, comprehensive reporting, and effective communication tools.

Website: https://www.fitli.com, fitmoreinlife.com, and fitli.co. Visit Capterra to see why Fitli is on their Yoga Studio Software Shortlist. Find us on Facebook®, X (Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), is a leading Fintech that operates a full stack of proprietary, cloud-based integrated payment and embedded financial solutions in a single ecosystem to a wide range of merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit/debit and ACH payment processing platforms, as well as a turn-key card issuing platform to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to its clients. The Company, through its Usio Output Solutions division, offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has a development office in Austin, Texas.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.