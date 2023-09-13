Shift4 to Power Online Payments for RedWeek Timeshare Marketplace

SEATTLE & ALLENTOWN, Pa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has announced that they will process all payments for RedWeek.com, the world's largest online marketplace for timeshare rentals and resales.

Shift4’s end-to-end commerce platform will power RedWeek’s online payments for their timeshare rental and membership transactions. This includes direct customer billing and recurring payments as well as business intelligence features like managing chargebacks, fraud, reporting capabilities, and more.

With an audience of more than three million users, RedWeek connects travelers with individual timeshare owners looking to rent or sell their resort week. RedWeek combines the best aspects of both traditional rentals and hotels: listings typically including kitchens, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, and laundry, but unlike other rental platforms, renters get hotel-like amenities such as onsite pools, restaurants, front desk, housekeeping, maintenance, and security.

“We’re excited to partner with Shift4 to deliver a better payment experience for our customers,” said Maurice Aubrey, President of RedWeek. “Shift4’s technology is second to none and will further enhance the service we provide to timeshare owners and travelers alike. Additionally, we have been thrilled with the ease of integration and the high level of service we have received from Shift4 throughout this process.”

“RedWeek’s innovative approach to vacation rentals makes travel planning easy and affordable,” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s SVP of New Verticals. “Our integrated payment solution will further streamline this process to make the experience even easier and more frictionless for their customers. We approach every new integration as a true partnership, and are pleased that we have been able to support RedWeek’s technical payments needs while also providing white-glove service to make the integration process as effortless as possible.”

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About RedWeek

Founded in 2002, RedWeek is the largest, most reputable online timeshare marketplace with an audience of more than 3 million and an A+ Better Business Bureau rating. Timeshare owners and travelers alike come to RedWeek to read exclusive resort ratings and reviews, access our detailed resort information, and browse thousands of timeshare rental and resale postings or advertise their own timeshare for rent or sale. Since these rentals are offered at owner-direct rental prices, they're almost always drastically cheaper than resort prices. For more information, visit RedWeek.com.