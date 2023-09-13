MetLife Sponsors the Upcoming Annual Toyota HBCU New York Classic at MetLife Stadium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced it is partnering with the Toyota Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) New York Classic for the second consecutive year. Featuring Morehouse College and Albany State University, the football game will take place at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The event marks the start of HBCU Homecoming week, bringing together fans, students, and alumni from more than 100 HBCUs across the United States.

MetLife’s sponsorship builds on MetLife and MetLife Foundation’s rich history of enabling equitable access to education and fostering inclusive economic mobility for thousands of HBCU students. Through partnerships with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), MetLife has helped HBCU students since 1946.

“MetLife’s contribution to the Toyota HBCU NY Classic is aligned with our purpose,” said Michael Roberts, Chief Marketing Officer at MetLife. “We are proud to continue to support HBCUs and to set their students up for success by empowering them to build a more confident future.”

Albert Williams, President of Toyota HBCU New York Classic, added: “We would like to thank MetLife for helping us host the Toyota HBCU NY Classic, which is the world’s largest HBCU Homecoming. We are very grateful to MetLife for their partnership in uplifting our students and championing HBCUs for over seven decades.”

During the live broadcast on CNBC, MetLife will share a feature on Divada-Kamia Wilson, currently a student at Clark Atlanta University and recipient of a MetLife Foundation scholarship through UNCF. The video of Divada-Kamia’s inspiring story can be viewed here.

In addition to MetLife sponsoring the game, MetLife Foundation has recently granted an aggregate of $850,000 to launch several other HBCU-related initiatives, including:

Sponsoring a National HBCU Talent Development Internship Program in partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation, offering significant learning opportunities for juniors and seniors

Financing multiple technology-focused programs, including training in advanced technologies for TMCF scholars and an entrepreneurship challenge for North Carolina-based HBCU students in partnership with Pathway OZ

Supporting the Samuel DuBois Cook Center at Duke University that was completed in partnership with five HBCUs and is analyzing the impact of poverty, gentrification, and unemployment on African-American business ownership and growth

On the day of the game, MetLife will also participate in the Toyota HBCU NY Classic Career Expo. Taking place at MetLife Stadium from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, MetLife and other participating companies will share career opportunities with upcoming and recent graduates, career seekers, and career switchers.

About The Toyota HBCU NY Classic

The Toyota HBCU New York Classic is a multi-day celebration of HBCU culture and community activities culminating in a matchup between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football teams at MetLife Stadium. The annual game features teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and is produced by event organizer Sports Eleven05. The Toyota HBCU New York Classic is presented live on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. For more information, visit www.hbcunyclassic.com. Tickets for the Toyota HBCU NY Classic can be purchased at Ticketmaster by clicking here.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility for underserved and underrepresented communities around the world. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas – economic inclusion, financial health and resilient communities – while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife’s long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since 1976, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $900 million to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.MetLife.org.