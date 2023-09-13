FanDuel Selects AWS as Its Strategic Cloud Provider

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that FanDuel, the leading sports gaming company in the U.S. (LON: FLTR), has selected AWS as its strategic cloud provider, deepening its relationship with the world’s leading cloud to help power the company’s growth into new markets across the U.S. and Canada. FanDuel is leveraging AWS’s proven, secure, and highly performant infrastructure to scale its support of millions of simultaneous players as they place bets, watch live content, and access real-time features.

“AWS has proven it can provide a secure and reliable infrastructure that helps scale our business quickly into new and existing markets while meeting important regulatory requirements,” said Shane Sweeney, senior vice president, Technology for FanDuel. “This expansion regionally is part of FanDuel’s broader work with AWS, which includes the use of AWS Outposts and Local Zones to help drive our performance.”

“FanDuel is growing at an incredible pace, and we’re excited to collaborate with them to deliver services and solutions that help fuel their success,” said Jan Hofmeyr, vice president of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Edge. “FanDuel is one of the largest users of AWS edge solutions and a perfect example of an organization using our consistent cloud infrastructure at the edge to help ensure regulatory compliance, while also increasing their performance, security, and scalability. AWS will continue to provide the capabilities needed to help reduce FanDuel’s time to market as they expand into new regions and continue to provide players with low latency gaming experiences.”

Since FanDuel’s launch in 2009, the company has leveraged AWS’s broad portfolio of cloud services, including compute, storage, analytics, and databases, to develop game enhancements and keep fans connected to their favorite teams. Working with AWS, FanDuel can quickly move key workloads to the cloud from their remaining physical infrastructure. FanDuel is also working alongside AWS to reduce its environmental impact and make operations more energy-efficient by using tools such as the AWS Customer Carbon Footprint Tool to benchmark its carbon footprint against sustainability goals. FanDuel continues to explore new ways to innovate with AWS, including the use of machine learning and generative artificial intelligence with Amazon Bedrock to enhance its platform.

