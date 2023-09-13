OneStream Software and KPMG in France Announce Their Partnership to Help Organizations Conquer Complexity and Drive Finance Transformation in France

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for advancing financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting, and KPMG in France announced today they have entered into a strategic alliance for the French market. The partnership will leverage KPMG’s expertise as a leading business and technology consulting services provider and OneStream’s unified and cloud-based CPM software to support activities ranging from project delivery to marketing and strategic business collaboration.

As part of the partnership, KPMG in France will further develop its OneStream practice and leverage the KPMG network to drive efficiency in the Office of Finance for joint customers in France.

“France is an important market for OneStream Software, and we are excited to welcome KPMG in France to our partner ecosystem,” said Matt Rodgers, Senior Vice President and EMEA Managing Director at OneStream Software. “We look forward to working with KPMG to help organizations in France conquer complexity and transform their finance processes by leveraging our Intelligent Finance platform to replace multiple legacy applications, as well as point solutions and spreadsheets.”

“Partnering with OneStream will enable KPMG in France to better support our customers as they streamline financial and operational processes to achieve improved efficiencies, data-backed insights, and rapid decision-making,” said Frederic Collet, Partner Advisory at Connected Tech. “This partnership underscores the leading position of both KPMG and OneStream in France on performance management and financial transformation.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with KPMG in France specifically due to the domain expertise and best practices this will bring to OneStream customers in this important market,” said Eric Vidal, Regional Director Sales EMEA at OneStream Software. “Our solution provides best in class solutions for the Office of Finance to drive financial and operational transformation. This partnership is part of our drive to expand the French market and will enable OneStream to extend its delivery capabilities in France to support our mission of delivering 100% customer success worldwide.”

For more information on the KPMG France-OneStream alliance, visit: www.onestreamsoftware.com/about/onestream-partners.

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower Finance and Operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, Partners Fund Capital and Alkeon Capital Management. With over 1200 customers, more than 250 implementation partners and roughly 1300 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About KPMG

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG firms operate in 143 countries and territories with more than 265,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

For more detail about our structure, please visit home.kpmg/governance.