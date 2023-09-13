QuadReal leads Canadian market with the first adoption of Funnel to drive centralized leasing portfolio-wide

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Funnel Leasing, the only Renter Management Software platform, today announced a new client, QuadReal Property Group, a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia is now using Funnel’s multifamily CRM and Virtual Leasing Agent (VLA) products across its more than 10,000 unit portfolio across Canada.

Funnel’s unique renter-centric architecture, connected CRM, and VLA products unlock operational flexibility through specialized roles and centralized teams for QuadReal. Prior to using Funnel, the QuadReal team was only able to centralize 50% of their properties due to the technology constraints they faced. Since adding Funnel, they centralized their lead management and leasing processes at all properties, which allows onsite teams to focus their attention on high-impact customer service with touring prospective renters and caring for current residents. With Funnel live portfolio-wide, tour-to-lease conversions increased by 33%.

“We are thrilled to lead the Canadian market with our move to Funnel,” said Christine Williams, VP of National Operations and Administration. “Funnel is driving more vested leads to our properties, because their AI solution is answering prospective renters' questions instantly, they’re no longer arriving to the tour with lingering questions. We are thrilled with the streamlined experience this is providing our renters, our teams, and the operational flexibility that it allows through centralization.”

This partnership demonstrates QuadReal’s continued commitment to providing exceptional renter and resident experiences as evidenced by their recent recognition by the 2023 Kingsley Excellence Award, and the 2023 Reputation 800 Award. As renter and resident expectations continue to shift, the need for instant information grows. Funnel’s VLA provides instant answers to frequently asked questions, which meets modern renters where they are, when they want it.

“We are thrilled that QuadReal brought Funnel to the Canadian market,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO of Funnel Leasing. “Their focus on centralization and their award-winning customer service make them a natural fit for both our product offering and the values that drive both of our organizations. The biggest winners here will be their renters.”

About Funnel Leasing

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: renters who demand a better customer experience; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies. Funnel’s AI and automation-powered platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating, and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management total CAN $73.8 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves.

Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

www.quadreal.com