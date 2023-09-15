Springboard Enterprises Announces 2023 Digital Health Innovation Cohort: 9 Women-Led Startups Are Revolutionizing the Future of Healthcare

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Springboard Enterprises, an organization with over two decades of accelerating the growth of women-led start-ups has announced its 2023 Digital Health Innovation Program Cohort.

Founders and executives from nine innovative digital health companies participate in an intensive entrepreneurial bootcamp, wide-ranging workshop series, and are matched with a team of strategic advisors who guide them through their next stage of growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome these visionary companies to our Digital Health Cohort," says Natalie Buford-Young, CEO of Springboard Enterprises. "Their innovative technologies have the potential to transform healthcare. Through collaboration, mentorship, and access to our extensive network, we are committed to helping these companies drive meaningful change in the industry."

2023 cohort participants include:

Selin Tamer Co-Founder & CEO, Cubtale

Cubtale is an AI coach that improves the quality of baby care by providing real-time care guidance and coordination tools to new parents.

Sema Sgaier, Ph.D. CEO & Co-Founder, Surgo Health

Surgo Health’s proprietary data and AI-powered technology platform create a comprehensive socio-behavioral profile of every person in every place, with solutions that help customers across the healthcare ecosystem improve outcomes, reduce costs and address inequities.

Joy Parr Drach President & CEO, Ad Astra Diagnostics

Ad Astra Diagnostics scouts infection at the speed of a fingerstick with point-of-care diagnostics to democratize access to fast health decisions.

Therese Canares, MD, MBA CEO, CurieDx

CurieDX uses AI diagnostics to help patients get better, faster, with image-based diagnosis using a smartphone image.

Bettina Hein Founder & CEO, juli

juli is an AI-powered chronic condition management platform that engages users to improve their health with a simple smartphone app and offers healthcare teams actionable insights about the users’ status.

Melody Roberts Co-Founder & CEO, Liv Labs

Liv Labs is a clinical-stage consumer healthtech company making affordable, at-home treatment solutions for urinary incontinence.

Jessica Gaulton, MD, MPH Founder & CEO, FamilyWell Health

FamilyWell Health is a tech-enabled behavioral health company that integrates perinatal mental health services in Obstetric practices using a coach-driven, collaborative care model.

Lucy Kosturko Ph.D. Co-Founder, CPO, Social Cascade

Social Cascade is a first-to-market health literacy solution enabling HCPs to be year-round, active partners in care by curating and maintaining an active social media presence using content sourced from leading national and local early childhood advocates–sources.

Tamera Jackson Co-Founder & CEO, Rootines

Rootines is a data and analytics platform for pediatric complex chronic conditions.

For cohort participation details, contact Ashley Lundy, VP of Programs at ashley@springboardenterprises.org.

About Springboard Enterprises

We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 890+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $39.1B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 27 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries. Spingboardenterprises.org