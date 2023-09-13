San Diego State University’s Snapdragon Stadium Gets a Cellular Upgrade with MatSing Lens Antennas

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MatSing, the pioneer and innovator of high-capacity lens antennas, today announced an upgrade of the existing mobile network at Snapdragon Stadium located in the San Diego State University (SDSU) main campus in Mission Valley. The 35,000 capacity stadium, home to several teams including SDSU Aztecs, San Diego Wave FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), and San Diego Legion of the Major League Rugby (MLR), also hosts a packed year-round schedule of music events and performances.

Ahead of the 2023 NCAA football season, the venue sought to upgrade its network infrastructure to improve the tailgating experience and better serve the evolving connectivity needs of the fans and patrons. High-capacity and reliable mobile connectivity enhances the fun and festivities during games and events allowing people to freely share experiences live with others.

Bo Larsson, MatSing’s CEO, stated, “Our involvement at Snapdragon Stadium began last year when our multibeam lens antennas were deployed to deliver high-capacity mid-band connectivity in the field area. Being a brand-new stadium, with many sporting and music events on the calendar, the need arose this summer to expand connectivity to the outdoors. We are pleased to state that our lens antennas are now also being leveraged for tailgating and other outdoor festivities at the venue for multiple carriers via the neutral-host network.”

With the upgrade done this year, the mobile network at Snapdragon Stadium now includes:

2 MatSing MS-MBA-4.4.2-F2-H2-L2 multibeam tri-band lens panel antennas with 4 isolated F/C band (3.3GHz – 4.2GHz) cross-polarized beams, 4 isolated mid-band (1695MHz – 2690MHz) cross-polarized beams and 2 isolated low-band (698MHz – 960MHz) beams. 4 MatSing MS-4F30 multibeam spherical lens antenna with 4 independent F/C band (3300 – 4200MHz) cross-polarized beams

Fans, patrons, and attendees at the venue can now experience a fully connected multi-carrier venue experience and enjoy the festivities to the fullest.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s Lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

To learn more about MatSing RF lens antennas, please visit us at MatSing - RF Lens Technologies or send an email to our expert staff at info@matsing.com.