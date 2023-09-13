Citizens and Trek Bicycle Partner to Offer Convenient Payment and Financing Options for Cycling Enthusiasts

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citizens today announced a partnership with Trek Bicycle, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of bicycles and related products, to make consumer financing simple and easy for Trek customers. Through Citizens Pay, a market-leading financing solution from Citizens, consumers looking for reliable and innovative cycling products to match their lifestyle now have access to flexible payment options at more than 1,400 Trek retailers globally.

“We are committed to fueling consumers’ passions through innovative financial solutions, giving them more purchasing power and freedom to explore the outdoors through high-quality products,” said Christine Roberts, Executive Vice President and President of Citizens Pay. “By partnering with Trek to offer new installment financing, customers have more options so they don’t have to compromise on the quality of their equipment and can instead focus on where their next ride will take them.”

Trek Financing powered by Citizens Pay is now available for in-store Trek purchases and will be available for online purchases through TrekBikes.com later this year. Cycling enthusiasts can purchase a range of Trek products, including mountain, road, electric, hybrid and kids bikes, as well as accessories, apparel, parts, and services, through predictable monthly installments. Customers who qualify will benefit from Citizens’ ability to offer low interest rates and predictable monthly payments.

“We are excited to partner with Citizens Pay to offer our customers flexible payment solutions,” says Chad Brown, Trek Bicycle CFO. “At Trek, we are committed to providing incredible hospitality. With Trek Financing, customers are guaranteed a frictionless buying experience with the ability to get out on their bike in the same day."

Citizens Pay is a market leader in point-of-sale installment financing, offering a responsible way for consumers to pay for large purchases in fixed, monthly payments, while providing retailers and merchants with tailored, embedded financing options that drive customer loyalty. For additional details, visit www.citizenspay.com.

