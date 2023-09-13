Genius Sports Strikes Partnership with Snap to Power Immersive Snapchat Lenses on Verizon’s 5G Network with NFL Official League Data

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) has struck a new partnership with Snap Inc. (“Snap”) to power immersive augmented reality (“AR”) fan experiences via Snapchat Lenses. Genius Sports will help to power the next wave of Snapchat Lenses through NFL Official League Data, providing millions of fans with phone-based, highly shareable content. Genius Sports is also the exclusive distributor of the NFL Official League Data and Next Gen Stats (“NGS”) feeds to global media and betting markets.

The sponsored Lens provides a powerful way for Verizon, the Official 5G Network of the NFL, to connect with fans through the power of AR. Verizon will be the first sponsor to run a Lens that incorporates Genius Sports technology. As part of this partnership, Genius Sports and Verizon’s 5G network will help to power Verizon’s NFL Lens, including live data visualizations and an AR commerce platform. The Lens will debut at SoFi Stadium on September 17th when the LA Rams host the San Francisco 49ers and will include real-time game stats, merch try-on, and a 3D interactive map of the stadium, exclusively for Verizon 5G customers.

In addition to exclusive access to the Lens, Verizon and the NFL are also offering Verizon customers 40% off an annual subscription of NFL+ Premium. NFL+ Premium includes access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more. For a limited time and with Verizon, it’s just $59.99 – only through Verizon’s +play.

This immersive sports hub is the latest activation from Snap and Verizon’s 5G innovation partnership, which brings exclusive first-of-its-kind experiences to Snapchatters via Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.

“The new Snapchat Lens at SoFi is yet another illustration of the amazing experiences offered by the combination of augmented reality and 5G,” said Kris Soumas, Director of Platforms and Partnerships for Verizon Consumer Group. “With this cutting-edge technology, we’re able to offer fans experiences they’ve never had before, and we’re grateful for the partnerships that helped bring it all to life.”

“Snapchat is the best place to showcase your fandom and keep up with all the action on game day,” said Anmol Malhotra, Snap's Head of Sports Partnerships. “With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with AR on our platform every day, we're thrilled for Genius Sports to bring real-time data to our Lenses to make them even more immersive.”

“Snapchat’s Lens technology is leading the AR revolution across US sports, giving fans new and exciting platforms to put themselves at the center of the live experience,” said Matt Ryter, Vice President of Sales, Media & Fan Engagement at Genius Sports. “We’re delighted to partner with Snap, helping to enhance Lenses with NFL Official League Data.”

