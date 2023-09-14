Adams 12 Five Star Schools Picks PowerSchool to Enhance its Multi-Tiered Systems of Supports Framework

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Adams 12 Five Star Schools in Thornton, Colorado selected PowerSchool MTSS, a key component of the Student Success Cloud, to support its efforts analyzing, collaborating, and acting upon critical student data. Designed to support school systems implementing a Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) framework, PowerSchool MTSS will help Five Star Schools educators identify and track student needs, monitor student progress, and with reviewing the efficacy of their MTSS framework for continuous improvement once fully implemented.

“PowerSchool MTSS has a proven track record of providing educators with the data-backed insights needed to identify and support students’ academic, behavioral, and social-emotional strengths,” said Katrina Fernandez, MTSS Director, Adams 12 Five Star Schools. “Our district looks forward to using PowerSchool MTSS to aggregate student data into one place and provide our educators with a holistic view of a student's needs moving forward.”

PowerSchool MTSS securely imports student information system, behavior management, social emotional learning (SEL), and assessments data into one place to generate deep analytics and insights for educators. The platform provides a view that outlines a student’s strengths and support needs, including SEL, intervention participation and impacts, and more without compromising student data privacy.

Once fully implemented, PowerSchool MTSS will provide Five Star Schools educators with a tool to create personalized student plans, assign and monitor academic interventions, and track student progress toward goals. By leveraging PowerSchool MTSS, Five Star Schools educators will be able to gain time back to focus on effective instructional planning, developing appropriate interventions, and monitoring student progress.

Along with PowerSchool MTSS, Five Star Schools is leveraging PowerSchool Schoology Learning, part of the Personalized Learning Cloud, as the district’s primary learning management system. Using the platform’s intuitive online teaching and assessment tools, Schoology Learning provides Five Star Schools educators with data-backed insights to improve student performance, districtwide collaboration, parental engagement, and standards tracking.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools is a public school district based in Adams County, Colorado. As the sixth largest school district in Colorado, Five Star Schools serves more than 36,000 students across 53 schools in the North Metro Denver area. Adams 12 Five Star Schools strives to “know every student by name, strength and need.” The school district offers curriculum and academic programs designed to provide all students with the skills and content knowledge needed to compete in college and/or the workplace.

For more information about PowerSchool MTSS, visit https://www.powerschool.com/insights/mtss/.

