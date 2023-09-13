Options and valantic FSA Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionise Global Infrastructure and Cloud Solutions

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial sector, today announced a strategic partnership with valantic FSA, a premier provider of innovative financial software solutions.

The partnership will leverage Options Technology’s robust Global Infrastructure, Colocation, and Market Data services alongside the firm’s Public and Integrated Cloud solutions to enhance valantic FSA's service offering and capabilities.

Options Technology's comprehensive suite of services, combined with valantic FSA's expertise in financial software solutions, will enable both organisations to deliver greater value to clients with enhanced connectivity, scalability, and reduced latency alongside access to mission-critical systems with unparalleled performance.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented, "We are delighted to partner with valantic FSA, a leading player in the financial software solutions space. With their deep expertise in financial software solutions, we are confident that together we can deliver innovative and scalable strategies to meet the evolving needs of our clients.

At Options, our aim is to foster innovation, drive growth, and create lasting value. Through the utilization of our respective strengths and capabilities, this partnership will provide clients with the necessary tools and technology to thrive in today's complex financial landscape.”

Andy Browning, Head of Electronic Trading at valantic FSA, commented, “Combining valantic FSA’s proven Fixed Income trading solutions with Options’ best in class infrastructure has enabled us to focus on what we do best - delivering quality software, services and support to our partners in the financial markets.”

Options' Public and Integrated Cloud solutions will further enhance valantic FSA's agility and operational efficiency. With access to Options' secure and scalable cloud infrastructure, valantic FSA will be able to focus on optimizing their workflows, reduce client costs, and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving financial services industry.

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its global delivery and seamless 100Gb OPRA data feed migrations, its partnership with Raptor Trading Systems and its appointment of Scott Feagans as SVP of Sales Engineering.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based private equity firm Abry Partners. This investment enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com

About valantic FSA (www.valantic.com/fsa):

For over twenty years, we have provided electronic trading and workflow automation solutions across Fixed Income, FX and Equities. Our clients are leveraging our robust underlying composable building blocks, in addition to fully customizable workflows, to address their core business needs.

We help our clients extract more insight through our data-centric platform architecture, offering the latest web user interfaces based on HTML5 technology. This is further complimented by our low-code development tools, enabling customization of our trading platforms in addition to clients’ existing trading infrastructure.

Working in true partnership with our clients, our goal is to help them address their key business problems, while reducing their total cost of ownership through our complete SaaS and Managed Services offerings.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

About Boerse Stuttgart Group

Boerse Stuttgart Group is the sixth largest exchange group in Europe with strategic pillars in the capital markets business and in the digital and crypto business. It operates exchanges in Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland, and – with Boerse Stuttgart Digital – has built the largest digital and crypto business of all European exchange groups. Boerse Stuttgart Group has a workforce of 700 and premises in Stuttgart, Berlin, Stockholm, Zurich, and Ljubljana.