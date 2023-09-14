Lumifi Cyber’s Success Propels Expansion Plans at Scottsdale’s SkySong Tech Hub

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lumifi Cyber, a leading player in the cybersecurity arena, proudly announces its significant long-term commitment through 2030 at SkySong, The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center. This strategic move is an endorsement of Scottsdale's burgeoning tech community and a testament to Lumifi Cyber's commitment to growth, innovation, and community development.

Unlike other cybersecurity solutions that require constant management and oversight, Lumifi Cyber delivers Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that actively hunt and assess threats while keeping costs low and working with existing cybersecurity toolsets. Lumifi Cyber’s team of cybersecurity professionals defend large and small organizations all over the world. The company has clients in nearly every industry with a long history of supporting mission-critical assets for institutions in government, healthcare, financial and legal sectors.

Jim Sadler, LOCATE AI broker responsible for the SkySong corporate services solution for Lumifi Cyber, expressed great excitement about this development, saying: “LOCATE and our technology and real estate services team are thrilled to support the industry leading cybersecurity firm and Lumifi Cyber’s significant growth trajectory. They're at the forefront of redefining our city's tech landscape and their operation fits nicely with SkySong, The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center.”

Michael Malone, CEO of Lumifi Cyber, shared his enthusiasm: “This commitment marks a pivotal moment in Lumifi Cyber's journey. Not only does it reflect our relentless pursuit of excellence in cybersecurity, but it also signifies our belief in Scottsdale's potential to be a global tech powerhouse. Our commitment to our customers remains unwavering as we grow – to provide top-tier solutions and service. Furthermore, by deepening our roots here, we aim to contribute positively to the local economy and community.”

“We’re proud to be working with both Sadler and Lumifi Cyber again on this important phase of growth at SkySong,” said Sharon Harper, Chairman and CEO of Plaza Companies, the master developer of SkySong. “Michael Malone’s entrepreneurial growth and industry leadership exemplify the enterprise growth and path towards accelerating technology transfer at SkySong that we strive to embody.”

Plaza Companies is the master developer of SkySong, in partnership with University Realty, the City of Scottsdale and Holualoa Companies.

Lumifi Cyber's Expansion will bring these Key Highlights:

Lease Commitment: Lumifi Cyber has signed a robust lease through 2030, reflecting its long-term dedication to the Scottsdale tech ecosystem.

Future Expansion Plans: Lumifi Cyber is postured for significant expansion and growth and consequently has sights on similar expansion at SkySong. When completed, Lumifi Cyber will expand its existing Security Operations Center into SkySong’s larger space in the new building, estimating its growth to be up to 25,000 square feet in the next 3 years. This move will nearly triple the company's size and solidify its consistent growth trajectory.

Space Modernization: The current expansion enables Lumifi Cyber to redesign and modernize its workspace, fostering a more collaborative environment for its growing clientele and employee base.

Lumifi Cyber’s remarkable impact in the realm of MDR services within cybersecurity is highlighted by numerous pioneering innovations. ShieldVision™ is an advanced multi-tenant cybersecurity platform. This platform showcases exceptional proficiency in threat hunting, detection, and rapid automated responses, significantly enhancing efficiency across a diverse range of cybersecurity solutions. Lumifi Cyber’s operational distinction is further validated by the company’s cutting-edge SOC 2 Type II certified Security Operations Center (SOC), where a dedicated team of analysts and threat-mitigation specialists work tirelessly 24/7. Lumifi Cyber’s sense of pride originates from a continuous pursuit of advancements and certifications, including the company’s upcoming adoption of NIST 800-171, aligning with CMMC 2.0 standards. Job Creation: With this expansion, Lumifi Cyber aims to onboard another 75 to 100 new personnel, significantly focusing on high-paying cybersecurity roles. A notable point is that 85% of Lumifi Cyber’s staff earn over $100K annually.

In-house Centric Approach: Lumifi Cyber is adopting an in-office-centric model, facilitating better internal and external partnerships. This decision aligns with the company's belief in fostering a tight-knit community for better collaboration and innovation.

Strengthening SG&A: By creating additional non-security roles in the Sales, General and Administrative domains to ensure the company's holistic growth.

Tech Acquisitions: Lumifi Cyber will enhance its technological capabilities through targeted acquisitions as part of its growth strategy. Lumifi Cyber’s second acquisition is to be completed in the next 45 days.

HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm, and Tulsa, Oklahoma-based BOK Financial Corporation are investors.

In conclusion, the expansion underscores Lumifi Cyber's commitment to growth, community engagement, and innovation. Positioned within the SkySong hub, which serves as a nexus for technology, research, education, and entrepreneurship, Lumifi Cyber is perfectly poised to drive forward ASU, Greater Phoenix, and the global knowledge economy.

About Lumifi Cyber

Lumifi Cyber, headquartered in Scottsdale, is a vanguard in the cybersecurity industry, dedicated to protecting digital assets and fortifying cyber defenses for businesses across the board. With a team of experts and state-of-the-art technology, Lumifi Cyber is shaping the future of cyber safety.

About SkySong, The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center

SkySong, The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center is one of the premier economic engines in the Valley of the Sun. The project’s success is a direct result of a focus on innovation and technology that attracts companies ranging from some of the world’s best known brands to one- or two-person startups.

About Plaza Companies

Plaza Companies is the developer of the project in partnership with University Realty, the City of Scottsdale and Holualoa Companies. Lee and Associates provides the brokerage services and Plaza Companies provides the property management and construction services.