Sarah Bush Lincoln Adopts DoseMe Precision Dosing Platform to Improve Overall Level of Patient Care

DoseMe, a leading provider of precision dosing software for therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) and creators of DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, today announced Sarah Bush Lincoln utilized its precision dosing platform to transition to area under the curve (AUC) dosing for better patient care, upgrading DoseMeRx to integrate directly into their Cerner electronic health record (EHR).

The most relevant pharmacokinetic parameter for drug exposure is the area under the curve (AUC) of plasma concentration time following a single dose. During drug development, drug level sampling at multiple time points helps define the relationship between drug administration and the AUC.

“We were using an antiquated Bayesian monitoring software that was not web-enabled and you would only see troughs getting high but never readjusted with renal function, or patient changes,” said Renee Klingler, Lead Clinical Pharmacist. “DoseMeRx’s vancomycin model is the first phase of our precision dosing initiative with pediatric and obesity divisions to follow. With an incredibly easy-to-use interface, helpful staff and online resources, DoseMe could not have made our onboarding experience any better. We are excited about the results so far and look forward to future rollouts.”

Sarah Bush Lincoln is a 149-bed, not-for-profit, regional hospital centrally located in East Central Illinois' Coles County. Active and consulting medical staffs include approximately 200 providers representing 28 specialties. Some of the services provided by the Health Center include: a Regional Cancer Center, a Heart Center with Cardiac Catheterization and rehabilitation, a Surgery Center, Women & Children's Services, a Level II Perinatal Unit, Medical-Surgical units, Behavioral Health Services, a Sleep Disorders Center, Diagnostic Imaging Services, and Laboratory. Sarah Bush Lincoln has 17 extended campus primary care locations and four walk-in clinics. Employing about 2,900 area residents, the Health Center promotes a culture of excellence through continuing personal and professional growth.

“DoseMe is thrilled to build a strong partnership with Sarah Bush Lincoln to modernize their dosing program, and help enhance outcomes, reduce adverse events, and reduce costs,” stated Dr. Sharmeen Roy, PharmD, BCPS, Chief Strategy and Science Officer. “Having so many hospitals rely on our models to empower clinicians to translate knowledge into personalized clinical care at the bedside, speaks to the intuitiveness of the platform that also supports overall compliance with guidelines.”

About DoseMe

DoseMe combines smart technology with science, leveraging clinically-validated PK/PD models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotype to accurately individualize a dose in seconds. The platform is HIPAA, ISO & FDA compliant and the only Bayesian dosing platform to be HITRUST CSF certified. For more information on successful applications of its products, DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, visit https://doseme-rx.com/success-stories