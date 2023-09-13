Adobe Releases New Firefly Generative AI Models and Web App; Integrates Firefly Into Creative Cloud and Adobe Express

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) announced the launch of the new Firefly web application, a playground for exploring AI-assisted creative expression. After a successful six-month beta, Firefly-powered capabilities are now deeply integrated into creative workflows across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Adobe Experience Cloud and available for commercial use.

Firefly’s foundational generative AI models for images, text effects and vectors support text prompts in over 100 languages and enable users around the world to create stunning content that is designed to be safe for commercial use.

Adobe Firefly-powered features are now available in several Creative Cloud apps, including Generative Fill and Generative Expand in Photoshop, Generative Recolor in Illustrator and Text to Image and Text Effects in Adobe Express. These native integrations deliver more creative power than ever before to customers, empowering them to experiment, ideate and create in completely new ways. Adobe will continuously bring Firefly-powered features into more Creative Cloud apps and workflows for photography, imaging, illustration, design, video, 3D and beyond.

“With over two billion generations, creators amazed us with their engagement and feedback to the Firefly beta, inspiring us to deliver generative AI capabilities that are designed to be commercially safe and seamlessly integrated into the interfaces customers love,” said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer, Digital Media at Adobe.

The general availability of Firefly for Enterprise brings groundbreaking generative AI capabilities to Adobe GenStudio and Express for Enterprise. In addition, Adobe is working with Enterprise customers to enable them to customize models using their own assets and brand-specific content. Customers will also get access to Firefly APIs, embedding the power of Firefly into their own ecosystems and automation workflows. Firefly for Enterprise offers businesses the opportunity to obtain an intellectual property (IP) indemnification for content generated by most Firefly-powered workflows.

Top global brands including Accenture, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Mattel, NASCAR, NVIDIA, ServiceNow and Omnicom are already working with Adobe to explore how Firefly can help drive efficiencies, reduce costs and accelerate their content supply chains.

Introducing Generative Credits

Adobe is introducing a new credit-based model for generative AI across Creative Cloud offerings with the goal of enabling adoption of new generative image workflows powered by the Firefly Image model. Starting today, the Firefly web application, Express Premium and Creative Cloud paid plans now include an allocation of “fast” Generative Credits. Generative Credits are tokens that enable customers to turn a text-based prompt into image and vector creations in Photoshop, Illustrator, Express and the Firefly web application.

After the plan-specific number of “fast” Generative Credits is consumed, subscribers can continue to generate content at slower speeds, or buy additional “fast” Generative Credits through a Firefly paid subscription plan. Starting November 2023, Adobe plans for users to be able to purchase additional “fast” Generative Credits through a subscription pack.

Trust and Transparency in Content Generated With AI

Firefly will be made up of multiple models, tailored to serve customers with a wide array of skillsets and technical backgrounds, working across a variety of different use cases. Adobe’s first model, focused on images and text effects, was trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content and public domain content where copyright has expired and is designed to generate content safe for commercial use.

Future Adobe Firefly models will leverage a variety of assets, technology and training data from Adobe and others. As other models are implemented, Adobe will continue to prioritize countering potential harmful bias.

By default, Firefly includes Content Credentials on every asset created using Firefly to indicate that generative AI was used, bringing more trust and transparency to digital content. Content Credentials are verifiable details that serve as a digital “nutrition label.” They can show information including an asset’s name, creation date, tools used for creation and any edits made. Powered by free, open-source technology from the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), this data remains associated with content wherever it is used, published or stored, enabling proper attribution and helping consumers make informed decisions about digital content.

