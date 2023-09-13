Alliant Insurance Services Partners with Sunshine Life & Health Advisors

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant Insurance Services has partnered with Sunshine Life & Health Advisors, a Florida-based health insurance firm focused on helping members of the Hispanic community understand and enroll in Affordable Care Act (ACA) health plans. Sunshine Life & Health Advisors serves clients in Florida and Texas as well as various Hispanic communities throughout the United States. The move expands Alliant’s direct-to-consumer capabilities and strengthens its Employee Benefits Group.

“Sunshine Life & Health Advisors plays a key role in the community, helping people get the coverage they need. They have a diverse team of expert consultants who excel in customer service and are dedicated to improving access to medical care,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “This move allows us to broaden our reach, help more people, and strengthen local communities.”

Founded in 2013, Sunshine Life & Health Advisors is a woman- and minority-owned firm consisting of two sister companies, Living Secure Insurance Advisors, Inc. and Sunshine Life & Health Advisors, LLC. The combined operations function as a Field Marketing Organization (FMO) focusing on the sale of individual health insurance plans provided under the ACA. The firm has provided insurance coverage to more than a quarter of a million members nationwide and is among the largest FMOs in the nation.

“Sunshine was founded on the principals of altruistically informing the community of the necessities they didn’t know existed,” said Odalys Arevalo, Managing Partner, Sunshine Life & Health Advisors. “By joining with Alliant, we gain access to a broad range of technologies and resources as well as the additional service offerings that will expand our reach and provide powerful new services for our clients.” Co-Founder Mercedes Cabrera added, “We Care and You Count, our company motto, will have a deeper impact than ever before.”

Sunshine Life & Health Advisors and its team will join the Alliant family of companies and will continue operating under its current name and brand. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.