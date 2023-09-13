Dolby.io and Play Anywhere Form Strategic Partnership to Address Low Latency and Interactivity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dolby.io and Play Anywhere are thrilled to provide a combined solution to deliver low latency and interactive experiences that will provide the ultimate viewing experience for sports fans. Both teams will develop proof of concepts to showcase a synchronized, real-time video stream. This solution will enable fans to engage in exciting ways through gamification, e-commerce, and interactive ads.

“We're eager to show fans and league partners what is possible when you combine real-time stadium video with designated data APIs to create a fan-friendly, engaging experience,” said Peter Scott, Chief Strategy Officer of Play Anywhere.

Dolby.io and Play Anywhere believe that a thoughtfully designed interface and omni-channel approach will expedite the solution, allowing fans to see their favorite game action in near real-time, on any device.

“Dolby is excited to partner with Play Anywhere - an innovative and leading-edge technology that will help define the future of entertainment,” said Maggie Peressini, Director Cloud Sales of Dolby.

Both Dolby.io and Play Anywhere share a common vision to enhance the quality of both the high-end and low-end viewing IP experience, so all fans feel like they’re at the game.

“The live streaming industry is evolving at the fastest pace in its history. This is especially true as sports leagues and content owners shift to a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model. Play Anywhere is providing significant innovation in the way these rightsholders can create new revenue streams based on Interactive rights across betting, gamification and e-commerce. This innovation aligns perfectly with our strategy at Dolby.io where we focus on providing technology that enables our customers to build Immersive, Interactive and Social experiences to engage their audiences and monetize their value," said Ryan Jespersen, Director of Product Strategy of Dolby.

About Play Anywhere

Play Anywhere Holdings Inc. enables interactive services across all sports and unscripted content. Through its patented AI fintech platform, which includes a compliance engine, a clearinghouse, and a data analytics platform, Play Anywhere provides transparency to all stakeholders in the media value chain and unlocks the value of interactivity across licensed content. Over the past several years the clearinghouse has processed over a trillion B2B transactions across more than a billion unique users.

About Dolby.io

Dolby.io is a new developer platform by Dolby Labs that puts decades of Dolby sight and sound technology into the hands of developers to deliver quality in communications, real-time streaming, and media processing solutions — at scale. The platform includes a powerful suite of self-service APIs, SDKs, and UI components that enable developers to easily integrate audio/video chat functionality into their apps, deploy real-time streaming services with sub-second latency, and add media processing capabilities into existing workflows to enhance the quality of audio and video files. With its accessibility, ease of use, and best-in-class audio innovation, Dolby.io is powering the future of immersive, interactive, and social online experiences that rival real world experiences.