Pre-Sales of Mojave Flash LiDAR Now Available Through Brevan Electronics

PreAct’s Mojave LiDAR is a high-performance, low-cost sensor solution that addresses the needs of a variety of applications including smart cities, robotics, cargo monitoring, education & university research, building monitoring, patient monitoring, agricultural, and much more. (Photo: Business Wire)

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PreAct Technologies (PreAct), an Oregon-based developer of near-field flash LiDAR technology, today announced that pre-sales of its Mojave LiDAR are open through Brevan Electronics, a leading distributor of high-technology electronic components. Mojave is a high-performance, low-cost sensor solution to address a variety of applications including smart cities, robotics, cargo monitoring, education & university research, building monitoring, patient monitoring, agriculture, and much more.

For over 40 years, Brevan Electronics has been an authorized distributor and trusted partner to OEMs and contract manufacturers worldwide. Their commitment to quality and access to global inventory establishes Brevan as a go-to supplier in the electronics industry for customers across a diverse range of industries.

Mojave is the only flash LiDAR designed to meet the stringent needs of sensors in robotics, agriculture and other industrial applications. Key features of Mojave include:

Depth accuracy error of less than 2%

Provides more than 1.4 million points per second of depth information

Has the ability to detect floor slope and camber

Superior cliff and edge detection over any other sensor on the market

Single unit retail cost of $350

Mojave comes fully calibrated from the factory and both the software and firmware are upgradable because of its software-definable capabilities, allowing companies to invest once in the hardware and continue to improve the sensor performance over time.

Mojave will also be available in October to companies, organizations and individuals looking to purchase single Mojave units or in volume through DigiKey and Amazon.

For Mojave LiDAR specs, or to place an order, visit www.preact-tech.com/mojave.

About PreAct Technologies

PreAct Technologies is the market leader in near-field software-definable flash LiDAR technology and integrated SDK (software development kit). Its patent-pending suite of sensor technologies provides high resolution, affordable LiDAR solutions to a wide range of industries including robotics, healthcare, ITS, logistics, security, industrial, consumer electronics, trucking, and automotive. With unmatched quality and accuracy, PreAct’s edge processing algorithms drive technology resulting in 3D depth-maps of small objects at sub-centimeter accuracy up to 20 meters. PreAct’s LiDARs and SDK enable companies and innovators to address the industry’s most pressing business and technology needs. The firm is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with offices in Ashburn, Virginia, and Barcelona Spain. For sales inquiries, please contact sales@preact-tech.com. For more information, visit www.preact-tech.com.