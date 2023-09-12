Erosion Control Firm "EI" Battles Accelerating Climate Change

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As another hurricane barrels up the east coast, narrowly missing the coastline and inland infrastructure, EI readies itself to conduct site inspections for seafront condo complexes, inshore lakes, and riverways facing erosion issues after the heavy rain-induced flooding from the previous hurricane, Idalia.

"What was once an intermittent concern has now become a routine hazard that needs identification and resolution," states Jack Moran, Founder and CEO of Ecological Improvements. "Insurance rates have skyrocketed, often tripling. Some waterfront properties, especially HOAs, risk becoming uninsurable with the landfall of the next major hurricane and the widespread destruction it might bring," Jack adds.

Jose Goldner, Executive Chairman of EI, comments, "Erosion control and prevention have become imperative, warranting yearly budget allocation. Our firm is at the forefront of erosion protection, introducing products that safeguard lake, river, and ocean shorelines. Our business has tripled within a year as more people are learning to identify signs of erosion. Quite frequently, our clients remain oblivious to an erosion issue until it becomes severe. To address this rising demand, we are doubling our roster of erosion inspectors this quarter."

"It's a booming business now, growing at an unparalleled rate with no slowdown in sight," asserts Jack. "While installing living shorelines poses challenges, we maintain a meticulous approach. Our clientele spans from luxury golf courses to budget-constrained HOAs. Through various financing options, we cater to every client facing erosion problems," he concludes.

