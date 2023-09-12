Modern Niagara and Vroozi Partner to Bring Ease and Efficiency to the Procurement and Accounts Payable Processes Within the Construction Industry

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroozi, the intelligent procure-to-pay platform, is pleased to announce that Modern Niagara, a leading multi-trade contractor and building solutions company in Canada, will partner with Vroozi to simplify their procurement process while providing central procurement teams with complete control and visibility. With the initial goals of reducing manual work, price compliance, invoice matching, and tracking spend to realize cost savings opportunities, Modern Niagara soon realized the potential of modernizing the procure-to-pay process within the construction industry upon deeper understanding of Vroozi’s easy-to-use procurement platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Modern Niagara to revolutionize procurement and accounts payable within the construction industry," said Shaz Khan, CEO and Co-Founder at Vroozi. "With our flexible and intelligent no-code platform, Modern Niagara's on-site personnel can easily purchase the materials they need for projects, while central procurement can maintain control and visibility over spending. This partnership will not only enhance operational efficiency but also generate substantial cost savings."

Modern Niagara specializes in constructing state-of-the-art buildings with a unique approach. By preassembling essential components, such as pipes and sheet metal, in their expansive warehouses, Modern Niagara drastically improves construction efficiency and expedites project timelines. However, as most construction companies experience, challenges often arise when it comes to procuring essential materials for construction projects and managing on-site inventory. Recognizing this hurdle, Modern Niagara sought a forward-thinking solution that would simplify the procurement process and provide more visibility into spend across their job sites. The company found the ideal partner in Vroozi, whose intuitive platform offers a mobile interface that eliminates the need for extensive technical know-how and exposes cost savings opportunities by project.

“The world of construction is evolving rapidly, and to keep pace, it's imperative we incorporate tools that optimize our processes end-to-end,” said Mo Abdelrahim, Senior Director of National Procurement at Modern Niagara. “Partnering with Vroozi is a strategic move in this direction. We believe this step will not only elevate our procurement and payment workflows but also set a benchmark for the industry."

The collaboration between Vroozi and Modern Niagara signifies a leap forward in digitizing procurement and payments processes within the construction industry. With Vroozi, field employees have platform access from any device, ensuring efficient purchasing of crucial materials. By simplifying purchasing, enabling cost control, and empowering central procurement teams, both companies are poised to revolutionize how materials are acquired for construction projects.

About Modern Niagara

Modern Niagara is one of Canada's largest national mechanical, electrical, building services, and integrated building technology contractors that delivers to its clients a broad spectrum of services and offerings including GHG reduction solutions for existing buildings as well as new construction. Modern Niagara is recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and is committed to optimizing building performance and increasing efficiency, by helping to design, build and maintain some of the most prominent infrastructures across Canada. To learn more, visit modernniagara.com.

About Vroozi

Vroozi — the intelligent procure-to-pay platform — is the leading business spend management, marketplace, and accounts payable invoice automation platform for mid-market and enterprise organizations. Vroozi’s SpendTech® platform digitizes the procurement and vendor invoice management processes by leveraging AI and ML capabilities to intelligently orchestrate business processes while bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to companies of all sizes. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency, and improves business margins while providing powerful financial insights to company stakeholders. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to manage all of their spend, drive end-user adoption with their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers, and maintain spend and payments visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit vroozi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.