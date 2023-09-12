UnitedHealthcare Selected by Texas Health and Human Services Commission To Serve STAR+PLUS Beneficiaries

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has selected UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Texas as one of the seven managed care organizations to administer the Medicaid managed care program STAR+PLUS. UnitedHealthcare will serve members in eight service areas: Bexar, Central Texas, Dallas, Harris, Hidalgo, Northeast Texas, Tarrant and Travis.

The STAR+PLUS program combines acute care and long-term services and supports, such as assisting in a member's home with activities of daily living, home modifications, respite care and personal assistance services. It provides a continuum of care with a wide range of options and increased flexibility to meet the individual needs of more than 700,000 people across the state of Texas.

“We are honored to continue our work with the state, providers and community-based organizations to build a STAR+PLUS program that provides best-in-class, equitable access to care to the aged and disabled members of our community,” said Donald Langer, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Texas. “We are committed to making the health system work better for everyone through a combination of experience, innovation, compassion and a person-centered mindset, and to helping the most vulnerable achieve independence.”

UnitedHealthcare has over 25 years of experience supporting Medicaid members in Texas, including aged and disabled adult members. Currently, UnitedHealthcare, along with its parent company UnitedHealth Group, employs over 32,000 individuals in Texas.

UnitedHealthcare serves more than 4.7 million people in Texas enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Medicaid benefit plans, with a network of 671 hospitals, and over 126,000 physicians and other care providers statewide.

About UnitedHealthcare

