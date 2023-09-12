Electric Hydrogen to Supply Electrolyzer Technology for one of North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Facilities

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electric Hydrogen Co. (EH2), a manufacturer of advanced, industrial-scale hydrogen electrolyzer technology, and New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for supply of EH2’s flagship 100 megawatt (MW) electrolyzer system to NFE’s green hydrogen project in Texas.

Expected to be one of the largest in North America, the facility will be enabled by EH2’s ground-breaking advanced electrolysis technology, capable of producing nearly 50 tons per day of green hydrogen. First hydrogen production is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 with full commercial operation in 2025. The site and facility are scalable to 200 MWs in the future.

EH2 manufactures turnkey 100 MW electrolysis systems, including innovative electrolysis stacks with record-breaking efficiency, that can match the variability of renewable energy production with precision. The modular plant architecture significantly reduces on-site construction costs and complexity. The electrolyzer stacks are being manufactured at EH2’s 187,000-square-foot facility in Devens, Massachusetts, while balance-of-plant modules are being fabricated in Texas. Announced in May 2023, the high-rate production facility in Massachusetts is on schedule to produce up to 1.2 gigawatts of electrolyzer stacks annually.

“We are excited to enter into this agreement with Electric Hydrogen, a pioneer in electrolysis technology that shares our vision of enabling clean, abundant, and low-cost hydrogen to accelerate the energy transition around the world,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy. “We are focused on developing scalable solutions that have a real impact on decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors of the global economy and given our background, believe we are uniquely positioned to be an early mover in the market.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Zero Parks, NFE’s hydrogen business, on this groundbreaking large-scale green hydrogen project. Together, we believe in our ability to accelerate green hydrogen towards fossil-parity, enabling industrial sectors to meaningfully reduce their emissions by the end of this decade. Our shared vision can only be realized by building green hydrogen plants at large scale and low cost, which is uniquely enabled by our technology and which this project will indisputably demonstrate,” said Raffi Garabedian, EH2’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder.

The transactions described in this press release are subject to customary terms and conditions.

About Electric Hydrogen

Electric Hydrogen manufactures the world’s most powerful electrolyzers, helping critical industries to produce the lowest cost green hydrogen. The company’s complete 100MW solution includes all system components required to turn water and electricity into green hydrogen, including power conversion, gas processing, water treatment, and thermal management. EH2 is helping make the United States a global leader in high-tech electrolysis manufacturing. Electric Hydrogen’s technology helps customers reach their climate objectives by making green hydrogen an economic inevitability. EH2 has a team of over 300 employees, based in Massachusetts and California, and has previously announced investment backing from some of the largest venture and strategic investors in the sector. For more information about Electric Hydrogen: https://eh2.com/

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship, and transform local industries and communities around the world.

For more specific information about NFE’s Zero Parks: https://www.newfortressenergy.com/zero

