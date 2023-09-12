FEV and dSPACE cooperate in worldwide integration of power HIL test benches

FEV and dSPACE provide customers in the automotive industry with customized power HIL test benches that are perfectly integrated into test centers. Source: FEV

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FEV, a globally leading engineering provider in the automotive industry, and dSPACE, one of the world's leading providers of simulation and validation solutions, have entered into a technology partnership. The two companies signed a cooperation agreement, that will enable the partners to provide customers in the automotive industry with customized power HIL test benches that are perfectly integrated into test centers.

Together, FEV and dSPACE offer worldwide planning and implementation of turn-key solutions for the validation of power electronics assemblies, including full electrical power tests in addition to comprehensive software validation. The range of services extends from facility planning, to the provision and integration of hardware and software to commissioning.

FEV Test Systems contributes its extensive know-how as a global development service provider in the automotive test bench sector and sophisticated automation and real-time solutions. With its MORPHEE automation system, FEV offers a proven test bench software that is specially adapted to the customer's needs. In its latest version, MORPHEE provides a unique real-time measurement performance with a sampling capacity of five million individual values per second. This is especially crucial for test benches for e-mobility applications to detect and verify electrical and mechanical phenomena, such as the charging/discharging behavior of a battery. dSPACE completes the offering with decades of Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) experience and established power HIL test systems as ready-to-use solutions for testing and validating power electronics assemblies at full power.

“Offering highly flexible system solutions at competitive cost while demonstrating superior performance is key to success in this business,” said Dean Tomazic, President FEV North America.

“Our global customers will benefit from technologically leading Power Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) technology that is seamlessly integrated into the dSPACE HIL world with its extensive real-time models, enabling intuitive test automation,” added Peter Waeltermann, CEO dSPACE Inc.

To learn more about FEV and dSPACE power HIL solutions, visit booth #2863 at The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo as it returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace this September 12-14 in Novi, Michigan.

About dSPACE

dSPACE is a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions worldwide for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles. The company's range of end-to-end solutions are used particularly by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and hardware components in their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle development, but engineers also rely on our know-how at dSPACE when it comes to aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting services as well as training and support. With approximately 2,400 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, has three project centers in Germany, and serves customers through regional dSPACE companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, India, Croatia, and South Korea.

About FEV

FEV has always pushed the limits.

FEV is a globally leading engineering provider in the automotive industry and internationally recognized leader of innovation across different sectors and industries. Professor Franz Pischinger laid the foundations by combining his background in academia and engineering with a great vision for continual progress. The company has supplied solutions and strategy consulting to the world's largest automotive OEMs and has supported customers through the entire transportation and mobility ecosystem.

As the world continues to evolve, so does FEV.

That’s why FEV is unleashing its technological and strategic expertise into other areas. It applies its forward thinking to the energy sector. And its software and system know-how will enable the company to lead the way making intelligent solutions available to everyone. FEV brings together the brightest minds from different backgrounds and specialties to find new solutions for both current and future challenges.

But FEV won’t stop there.

Looking ahead, FEV continues to push the limits of innovation. With its highly qualified >7300 employees at more than 40 locations globally, FEV imagines solutions that don’t just meet today’s needs but tomorrow’s. Ultimately, FEV keeps evolving – to a better, cleaner future built on sustainable mobility, energy and software that drives everything. For the company’s partners, its people and the world.

#FeelEVolution