Zura Bio Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Benaroya Research Institute

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) (“Zura Bio”), a multi-asset clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders, and Benaroya Research Institute (BRI), a Seattle based non-profit research institute within Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, announced that they have entered into a sponsored research agreement focused on further characterizing the pivotal role of Interleukin-7 receptor alpha (IL-7Rα) in Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin (TSLP) and Interleukin-7 (IL-7) signaling pathways.

Zura Bio is currently advancing ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody targeting IL-7Rα, for the treatment of immune and inflammatory disorders. IL-7 and TSLP are important cytokines that play fundamental roles in regulating the development, differentiation, and maintenance of immune cells. This collaboration will further characterize the critical role for IL-7Rα in regulating these pathways and the potential impact on immune and inflammatory disorders.

At Benaroya Research Institute, this collaboration will leverage the expertise of Dr. Steve Ziegler, a world-renown authority in TSLP and IL-7 biology. Dr. Ziegler and his colleagues discovered that TSLP was instrumental in initiating the inflammatory cascade that leads to the development of asthma and other allergic diseases. Since then, the researchers also found TSLP to be critical in other immune system diseases. Dr. Ziegler has studied TSLP since 1993 and has developed many tools and strategies for studying the protein.

" We are thrilled to partner with the Benaroya Research Institute as we further explore the role of IL-7Rα in immune-mediated disorders," said Michael Howell, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Translational Science at Zura Bio. “ Dr. Ziegler's remarkable contributions to the field have significantly advanced the understanding of TSLP's role in immune responses. His presence within this collaboration adds a layer of scientific rigor and expertise to improve our understanding and pave the way for additional groundbreaking discoveries that can drive meaningful change in patient care."

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio is a multi-asset clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. Currently, Zura Bio is developing three assets which have completed Phase 1/1b studies and are Phase 2 ready. The company is developing a portfolio of therapeutic indications for ZB-106 (tibulizumab), ZB-168, and ZB-880 (torudokimab) with a goal of demonstrating their efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience in immune and inflammatory disorders, including systemic sclerosis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and other novel indications with unmet needs.

