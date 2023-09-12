Dr Teal’s Selects Easylock by Aplix® Closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It is the smallest of details that effectively bring quality products and functional packaging in unison. This is what Dr Teal’s from PDC Brands brought together with their new design for Dr Teal’s Pure Epsom Salt format, which now features the Easylock by Aplix® closure system. Unlike other reclose systems, this intuitive closure balances both performance and functionality while delivering sensory and audible feedback cues for consumers to ensure they are keeping the product fresh.

“At Dr Teal's, we're continually seeking ways to enrich the consumer's experience, and our new refreshed package design is a stride in that direction. For our Epsom Salt collection, the introduction of Easylock® technology to our bags brings both function & elegant design to the forefront. We are committed to delivering on quality for our consumers and to help simplify their wellness journey, recharging body, mind, and spirit,” said Madie Starvel, Marketing Director of Dr Teal's.

Easylock® is an intuitive hook-to-hook reclosable system designed for flexible packaging. It addresses the consumer, retailer, and consumer product companies’ demands for a more environmentally friendly packaging. Easylock is a 100% polyethylene recyclable closure (accredited by Trex®) and is also ideal for reusable bags.

“Quality is what we stand by, therefore we chose Easylock® due to Aplix’s commitment to providing sustainable solutions and ongoing development of their Easylock® product line,” stated John Larrauri Vice President, Global Operations at PDC Brands.

Some key Easylock by Aplix® benefits include:

Intuitive and easy to use making it suitable for the entire family.

Freshness preserved due to efficient protection against humidity intake.

Efficient protection against external contamination.

Audible and tactile sensory features.

Functionality through the life of the package.

ABOUT APLIX

With over 60 years of experience, APLIX is one of the world’s leading hook and loop fastening system specialists. APLIX provides their clients with innovative products and solutions in numerous self-gripping fastening markets: Aircraft, Automotive, Cleaning, Personal Care, Healthcare, Packaging and other specialized industries. APLIX is BRC Certified in the U.S. and France, where it manufactures its packaging products. The company operates ISO 14001 and ISO 26000 Certified plants in the U.S., France, Brazil and China as well as sales offices around the world. www.aplix.com