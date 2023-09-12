Sion Power Partners with Citrine Informatics on Multi-Year Agreement to Accelerate Battery Technology Development Using AI-Assisted R&D

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sion Power Corporation, a leading technology developer of next-generation batteries for electric vehicles (EV), announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Citrine Informatics to utilize the Citrine Platform for AI-guided product development. The partnership will focus on the digitalization of R&D and product development workflows in pursuit of next-generation battery products.

“The Citrine Platform allows us to accelerate our development of the next generation lithium metal battery with 2x the energy density of a conventional lithium-ion battery, thus providing twice the driving distances per battery charge. We’re already achieving greater efficiencies in testing new materials, and faster development cycles as a result,” said Tracy Kelley, Sion Power’s CEO.

Sion Power is the developer of Licerion® technology, with numerous applications across electric vehicle, aerospace, and energy storage markets. As a forward-thinking organization, Sion Power has leveraged AI across the entire organization and 20+ years of scientific research to quickly bring products to market that meet diverse customer requirements.

“We’re running multiple projects under the Citrine Platform to narrow our development focus by identifying a higher percentage of successful design candidates at the onset of our experimentation process,” said Carlos Restrepo, Sion Power’s CTO. “By leveraging AI and applying it to material science, we’re accelerating development without compromising the intricacies of our chemistry and cell design.”

"We're excited to partner with Sion Power as we move towards next-generation batteries," said Citrine Informatics CEO, Greg Mulholland. "This technology is critical to meet our current and future sustainable energy needs, and we are proud that the Citrine Platform is playing a part in bringing these high-performance batteries to market quickly and efficiently."

About Sion Power

Sion Power advances the rechargeable battery industry with its Licerion® technology. Licerion® is an advanced approach to lithium-metal batteries containing twice the energy in the same size and weight battery, compared to a traditional lithium-ion battery. At up to 500 Wh/kg, Licerion batteries are produced at scale in large-format cells. As a result, Licerion® batteries have the potential to significantly enhance the performance of commercial and consumer electric vehicles. Visit Sion Power on the web at sionpower.com.

About Citrine Informatics

Citrine Informatics is a SaaS platform company that leverages artificial intelligence and materials science to enable customers to develop and optimize materials and chemicals at scale. The Citrine Platform provides a unified data infrastructure for materials and chemical data, allowing product developers to easily access, share, and analyze data to accelerate the development of new products. Their platform has applications in a wide range of industries, including specialty chemicals, energy, electronics, and many others. Citrine’s mission is to accelerate the pace of materials innovation and enable a more sustainable future. For more information, visit Citrine.io or @Citrine-Informatics on LinkedIn.