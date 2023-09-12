Paragon Financial, LLC, Joins Commonwealth for Flexibility and Growth

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announced that Paragon Financial, LLC, (Paragon) has joined its growing network of advisors. Formerly with LPL Financial, partners Dana Graves, CFP®, David Hart, CFP®, and Kelly M. Roark, CFP®, advisors Luke Graves, CFP®, and Bobby L. Yount, and registered sales assistants Janet Byas and Michelle W. Cox bring with them more than $324 million in client assets.

Approaching 25 years in business, Paragon has a history of helping families and individuals in and around Asheville, North Carolina, work toward financial well-being. The firm’s multigenerational team provides comprehensive planning, wealth management, and retirement planning services to a diverse group of clients at different stages of their financial journey. To learn more about Paragon, visit www.paragon-fin.com.

“At Paragon, we give our clients the support we’d want our own family members to receive,” said Hart. “That creates tremendous loyalty, and we’ve been fortunate to build our business on referrals.”

Commonwealth’s flexible service model and commitment to helping the team expand upon its success was instrumental in Paragon’s decision. “Our decision to make a move was not a sudden one. As we considered our options, we kept coming back to Commonwealth.” said Graves. “Their story spoke to us. They listened to us and truly understood how we do business. We knew this was a firm we could partner with for the long term.”

Commonwealth’s culture, innovative resources, and deep bench of business-building tools resonated with the Paragon team. With growth opportunities in mind, the team will leverage Brand Studio, Commonwealth’s suite of integrated marketing solutions, including pre-approved, white label client engagement materials and its team of in-house marketing consultants.

Hart added, “Meeting with Commonwealth never felt like a sales process—quality matters to them and to us. Our interactions focused on how their support can help us elevate our client experience and scale our business. With Commonwealth, we have greater flexibility to support clients with their 401(k)s than ever before, which will allow us to expand our services and grow our client base.”

“Paragon has spent more than two decades earning the trust of their clients and serving them with expertise and honesty,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal and chief business development officer at Commonwealth. “I’m pleased to welcome the team to our community of independent advisors. Our focus on investing in our advisors aligns with Paragon’s personalized, client-centric approach, and we look forward to helping the team accomplish their goals and achieve their unique version of success.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, 10 Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with more than 2,100 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $242.9 billion* in assets nationwide by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score among independent advisors in the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018‒2023 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies. Presented on July 5, 2023, for December 2022 to April 2023, it is based on responses from 4,183 advisors employed by or affiliated with the firms included in the study. Not indicative of the firm’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Study is independently conducted, and the participating firms do not pay to participate. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

* As of 12/31/2022