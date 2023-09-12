RF Engineering Firm Notora Adopts Centerline Brand

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Notora, LLC, a nationally recognized radio frequency (“RF”) engineering firm based in Roswell, Georgia, as of today, will begin doing business as Centerline. In adopting the same name as its parent company, Notora begins a new chapter, which is part of a broader rebranding initiative announced by Centerline in May 2023.

Notora (now doing business as Centerline) is a leader in the RF engineering space, known for its state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor network designs for commercial cellular, public safety, Wi-Fi, and private networking. The company, acquired by Centerline in 2019, also provides data collection and commissioning expertise to major clients across the United States and Canada.

“We are thrilled to officially bring this team of talented engineers under the Centerline brand,” said Josh Delman, Founder and CEO of Centerline. “By streamlining our corporate identity, we can create a more seamless service experience for clients as they benefit from our design, build, and maintenance platform to execute their turnkey projects.”

The Roswell-based organization has extensive experience designing networks within major sporting arenas and stadiums, hospitals, convention centers, casinos, amphitheaters, campus environments, subway systems, and enterprise customers. Noteworthy projects include:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Truist Park, and State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Trammell Crow Center in Dallas, Texas

Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California

Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio

One Post Office Square in Boston, Massachusetts

About Centerline:

A portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, Centerline designs, builds, and maintains next-generation wireless, wireline and fiber networks, as well as critical infrastructure facilities. The company’s wireless services include site acquisition, architecture and engineering (A&E), and tower construction, modifications and maintenance. Wireline services include the design/build of critical network facilities and their supporting infrastructure (HVAC and generator) and electric vehicle charging stations. Centerline’s Technical Services include fiber design/build, RF engineering and compliance, inbuilding networks, and small cell design/build. To learn more, visit www.centerlinecommunications.com.