US Army Human Resources Systems Awards DMI $26 Million Sustainment Systems Integration Contract

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DMI, a leading global provider of end-to-end digital services, has been awarded a $26 million contract by the Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Services (PEO EIS) Army Human Resources Systems (AHRS). DMI will deliver an improved end-user experience for service members while converting Sustainment Systems Integration services development to agile best practices, supporting the Army’s vision to embed transparency and agility into its software and services.

Under the contract, DMI will provide SSI services, including technical integration and development for AHRS’s Installation Support Modules and the operations and management of the Deployed Theater Accountability System and Tactical Personnel System. Additionally, DMI will support the PEO EIS Army Training Information System (ATIS) with integration, development operations and management of the Range Facility Management Support System (RFMSS).

These systems ensure the real-time, standardized, and accountable transfer of critical information regarding Army personnel, equipment, and training ranges. Over 1 million users across the Army depend on these systems, with additional support provided for other DOD components including the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps.

“As a retired soldier, these systems had an impact on my experience, and I understand how important it is that they are managed optimally. It impacts everything from the experience Army personnel have throughout their service to the efficient management of basic equipment needed to meet the mission,” said Vice President of Defense at DMI, Kristian Kindoll. “My team and I are proud to expand our partnership with AHRS to develop new features and converge legacy systems into enterprise applications.”

DMI has served AHRS with legacy system support on the Technical Integration and Management Support Services (TIMSS) contract for the past six years. With the award of the SSI contract, DMI will partner with AHRS and ATIS to drive digital and agile transformation.

