BJ’s Charitable Foundation Commits More Than $1 Million in 2023 to Help End Hunger

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, today announced its continued partnership with Feeding America® in support of child and family feeding programs.

This year, the BJ’s Charitable Foundation has committed over $1 million to support Feeding America’s mission to end hunger in the U.S.

BJ’s has partnered with Feeding America and the Feeding America network of food banks for more than 15 years, helping to provide over $8.5 million in grant funding and more than 122 million meals to local families.

September is Hunger Action Month®, and BJ’s has joined forces with the Feeding America network to raise awareness that 34 million people in America, including 9 million children, experience food insecurity every year.

“ BJ’s has a proud history of partnering with Feeding America to combat food insecurity among families in our local communities,” said Bill Werner, Executive Director, BJ’s Charitable Foundation. “ We take care of the families who depend on us, and we are committed to taking steps to end hunger in America. We’re also working to raise awareness of this national issue during Hunger Action Month.”

This year, local Feeding America food banks with the highest community needs in BJ’s footprint have been awarded grants from BJ’s Charitable Foundation to support programs for children and families, including Summer Meal, School Pantry, Kids Café, and BackPack Programs.

“ One in eight households with children face hunger in our country,” said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer, Feeding America. “ Not having enough healthy food can have serious implications for a child’s health and well-being. We are incredibly grateful to BJ’s Wholesale Club for their ongoing support in our shared commitment to ensure children and their families have the food and resources they need to thrive.”

For over a decade, BJ’s Wholesale Club has partnered with Feeding America and their local food banks to help take care of families in need. BJ’s Charitable Foundation’s funding has supported food insecurity programs, COVID-19 response, and emergency relief efforts. Additionally, BJ’s clubs and distribution centers have provided millions of meals to local families in need with donations of unsold fresh food through BJ’s Feeding Communities program. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 1.2 pounds of food is equivalent to one meal.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is proudly committed to provide essential needs for families in its communities with a focus on hunger relief, education and health and wellness.

To learn more and to join the movement to end hunger in America, visit feedingamerica.org/hungeractionmonth.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “ We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 238 clubs and 168 BJ's Gas® locations in 19 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), or Instagram.

About BJ’s Charitable Foundation

Established in 2004 by BJ’s Wholesale Club, the BJ’s Charitable Foundation provides essentials needs to families in the local communities BJ’s members and team members live and work. Through local and national non-profit partnerships, the Foundation focuses its giving efforts on three main pillars: hunger relief, education and health and wellness. Learn more at https://www.BJs.com/esg

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.