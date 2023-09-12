MedCerts and University of Vermont Professional and Continuing Education Collaborate to Combat Vermont’s Healthcare Shortage

BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the rising demand for medical professionals across the state and nationwide, MedCerts and the University of Vermont Professional and Continuing Education (UVM PACE) are partnering to provide access to MedCerts healthcare training programs.

This partnership provides an affordable, flexible, self-paced opportunity for working adults to earn one of 14 professional medical and healthcare certificates. Programs include Surgical Technologist, Behavior Technician Specialist, Patient Care Technician, and more.

″We’re thrilled to bring this opportunity to UVM PACE’s dedicated students,” said Craig Sprinkle, CEO at MedCerts, a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN). “This partnership builds upon our shared commitment to the healthcare space while preparing the vital workforce of the future.”

According to the Vermont Talent Pipeline hiring forecast report, more than 6,000 healthcare vacancies are anticipated by September 2023. By partnering with MedCerts, UVM PACE is taking a significant step toward filling the gap of skilled medical professionals in Vermont. The partnership provides working Vermonters with opportunities to begin a career in healthcare or advance their careers to new heights.

“Now more than ever, we need to equip our state with knowledgeable and committed healthcare workers,” said Thomas Griffin, interim Chief Officer at UVM PACE. “We are excited to collaborate with MedCerts to prepare our students to succeed in their healthcare careers and connect them with real-world opportunities.”

As a leader in online healthcare, MedCerts has helped more than 70,000 students earn credentials and start new careers in the in-demand fields of healthcare and IT. MedCerts has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs with best-in-class outcomes.

For more information about available programs, please visit uvm.medcerts.com.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers, and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and more. Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 70,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 500 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. In 2020, MedCerts was acquired by Stride, Inc. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

About the University of Vermont Professional and Continuing Education

Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) helps thousands of students of all ages continue their education at the University of Vermont. PACE’s mission is to provide accessible, high-quality educational experiences for lifelong success. With flexible scheduling and online options, PACE supports students around the globe to gain job-ready skills through online certificates, badges, or professional master’s degrees. Combined with personalized advising and educational offerings that meet the changing needs of today’s workforce, PACE helps students chart their path to academic and career success.