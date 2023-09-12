2seventy bio and JW Therapeutics Announce Intent To Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Research and Development of T Cell-based Immunotherapies and Autoimmune Therapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2seventy bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSVT), a leading immuno-oncology cell therapy company, and JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 2126), an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, today announced their intention to expand their strategic alliance. The expansion, based on the partnership that was established last year, builds upon the companies’ translational and clinical cell therapy development platform originally designed to more rapidly explore T cell-based immunotherapy therapy products in Greater China. Specifically, the companies intend to add up to two additional candidates from the 2seventy portfolio, one in solid tumor indications using T-cell receptor (TCR) based technology and a second in autoimmune disease using a CAR T cell approach.

“ Since our partnership was established, our companies have built a deeply collaborative and successful approach to progressing cell therapy candidates,” said Steve Bernstein, chief medical officer, 2seventy bio. “ At the time, our primary goal was to build a collaboration with a focus on our potency-enhanced MAGE-A4 solid tumor program that could demonstrate our collective capabilities to rapidly test, learn and progress our innovative cell therapy programs to the clinic. We’re excited to have done just that, with this initial program running ahead of schedule and on track to initiate an investigator-initiated study in China by the end of this year. Given the progress with MAGE-A4, today’s announcement is a natural evolution, doubling down on the success to date by extending our collaboration into additional programs in solid tumors and autoimmune disease.”

As announced in October 2022, the initial focus of the collaboration was 2seventy bio’s potency enhanced MAGE-A4 TCR program in solid tumors which is being developed as part of a collaboration with Regeneron. Over the last 10 months, JW Therapeutics has successfully progressed this candidate and is on track to initiate an investigator-initiated study in China by the end of 2023 and well ahead of the original timeline. In addition to the pace of development, the significantly better cost structure of preclinical and early clinic development performed through JW Therapeutics’ internal and external development network provides additional rationale for further collaboration. To this end, the intent of the expanded collaboration is to add two new programs: an additional solid tumor program and 2seventy’s first autoimmune disease (AID) targeted CAR T cell program.

2seventy’s AID program is a natural extension of its’ internal expertise in CAR T cell research and significant clinical experience in both B-cell targeted and plasma cell-targeted CAR T cells in oncology – the two antibody secreting cell types in the body that play a role in the pathobiology of autoimmune disorders. 2seventy’s construct has been designed to achieve the breadth and depth of target cell elimination necessary to potentially provide a superior outcome for patients suffering from the plethora of antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases.

“ From the start of our collaboration with 2seventy bio last year, we knew that there was the potential of working on other assets in China so we are excited to announce the intended expansion of our partnership,” said Dr. Mark J. Gilbert, Chief Medical Officer, JW Therapeutics. “ Our work together has proven that combining our companies’ strength and capabilities carries significant advantages including world-class translational research, process development and clinical development. We look forward to building upon our success, incorporating 2seventy’s advanced technology and collaborating with their highly-experienced team to accelerate the development of potential new medicines with breakthrough therapeutic value to serve more patients in China and possibly worldwide. This is testament to the highly versatile application and effectiveness of our end-to-end platform that successfully expedite our as much as third party R&D processes.”

About JW Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 2126) is an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products. Since our founding in 2016, JW Therapeutics has built an integrated platform for product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a product pipeline covering both hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. JW Therapeutics is committed to bringing breakthrough and quality cell immunotherapy products and the hope of a cure to patients in China and beyond, and to leading the healthy and standardized development of China’s cell immunotherapy industry. For more information, please visit www.jwtherapeutics.com.

About 2seventy bio

Our name, 2seventy bio, reflects why we do what we do - TIME. Cancer rips time away, and our goal is to work at the maximum speed of translating human thought into action – 270 miles per hour – to give the people we serve more time. We are building the leading immuno-oncology cell therapy company, focused on discovering and developing new therapies that truly disrupt the cancer treatment landscape.

With a deep understanding of the human body’s immune response to tumor cells and how to translate cell therapies into practice, we’re applying this knowledge to deliver next generation cellular therapies that focus on a broad range of hematologic malignancies, including the first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma, as well as solid tumors. Our research and development is focused on delivering therapies that are designed with the goal to “think” smarter and faster than the disease. Importantly, we remain focused on accomplishing these goals by staying genuine and authentic to our “why” and keeping our people and culture top of mind every day.

For more information, visit www.2seventybio.com.

